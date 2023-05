Even Rajamouli’s good wishes couldn’t save the film from being a disaster. Chatrapathi is a remake in Hindi of Prabhas starrer by Rajamouli. Bellamkondu Sreenivas made his Hindi debut with this film, and the fans are highly disappointed. Rajamouli was damn excited for this remake, but we wonder if, after seeing the reviews from the critics and audiences, he will have a change of heart. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is a leading lady in Bollywood and is known to do exceptionally good work, but it seems like she made a bad choice as the fans are unhappy to see her in nothing in the film and they are wondering why she signed the film in the first place. "Chatrapathi is going to release on May 12. I am so happy because this is being brought to you by V.V. Vinayak garu, one of the massiest directors of the Indian film industry. The story is so close to my heart. I am especially pleased because Vinay garu is helming the project". Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna and Bellamkonda Sreenivas a couple? Chatrapathi actor breaks silence

The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is a leading lady in Bollywood and is known to do exceptionally good work, but it seems like she made a bad choice as the fans are unhappy to see her in nothing in the film and they are wondering why she signed the film in the first place. Also Read - Is Pushpa 2 beauty Rashmika Mandanna dating Bellamkonda Sreenivas after a breakup with Vijay Deverakonda?

#Chatrapathi REVIEW - maut aajaye to Gale lagalena magar theatre mat jaana !

Rajamauli khoon ke Aasu Royenge yeh Film Dekh Ke

Film Nahi Shraap hai ?

Its a fast paced worst film !

My respect increased for ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NZ2oEQUyoc — Surajkumarofficial (@Surajkumarrevi1) May 12, 2023

#ChatrapathiReview#SreenivasBellamkonda's so called PAN India Film with #NushrrattBharuccha is a Terror Attack On Audiences, where they Haunted by Makers #KGF Syndrome and actor is obsessed to be another #RockyBhai. 1 ⭐ for this Absolute Crap Film.

(Please cut -.5 STAR for… pic.twitter.com/Ys4uOvg2pf — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) May 12, 2023

While talking about Bellamkondu, people are parsing his efforts as an actor and even claiming that he tried to do justice with his role, but the actions that he took in the film were totally cringeworthy, and it will make you escape from the theatre even before the film comes to an end. The fans are criticising the OTT action scenes and claim that these were made in the 1990s, and in today's era, nobody will watch such films. Overall, even the critics call it a bad film and ask you to watch it at your own risk. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams people who criticized her; Bellamkonda Sreenivas' father condemns cheating case allegations and more