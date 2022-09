Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary starrer Chup: Revenge of the Artist is all set to release on 23rd September 2022. A few days ago, the makers announced that they have planned free movie screenings of their film and recently, a few screenings took place across the country. While most pre-release screenings take place a day prior before a movie hits the big screens, the makers of Chup decided to show the film 2-3 days prior to the release. So, what do netizens have to say about Chup? Find out below… Also Read - Pooja Bhatt reveals if she'd have liked to deal with 'boycott Brahmastra' gang instead of Alia Bhatt; 'Collections speak, rest is all....' [Exclusive]

Well, Chup has clearly impressed one and all. Everyone is praising the performances (especially 's act), the direction, the background score, and more. Some netizens have also called the film the 'best psychological thriller'. Check out the tweets below…

#ChupReview

A Good psychological thriller with excellent screenplay which keeps us engaged throughout. @dulQuer with one of his career best performance. Also the background played a major role by lifting the mood of the scenes.

Rating - 3.5/5#Chup #ChupPublicFreeView@HopeProdn pic.twitter.com/75qNc4NvA8 — Shifin Musthafa (@musthafa_shifin) September 20, 2022

#Chup (2022) Review An engaging first half was well supported by the second half. 's writing was on point.Splendid performance from @dulQuer, a role that no one will forget quite soon this man is a superstar in making ? MUST WATCH ?#ChupPublicFreeView #ChupReview pic.twitter.com/CLWm9HE2TV — Sachit S Rao (@sachitalfie5) September 20, 2022

Chup is directed by R Balki and marks Pooja Bhatt's big screen comeback after a long gap. Even Sunny Deol fans will get to see him in a movie after three years. The actor's last release was Blank (2019).

While the audience has loved Chup in the pre-release screenings, it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office.