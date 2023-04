Priyanka Chopra is back with a bang. Her spy thriller Citadel is out on Amazon Prime Video. Game of Thrones star Richard Madden also stars in this series. Priyanka and Richard play characters of spy agents whose memory has been erased. Two episodes of the series are out and fans are already hooked on it. On Twitter, netizens are simply raving about Citadel and its star cast. The show is trending on Twitter and fans are giving out their review for the show. Also Read - Citadel star Priyanka Chopra is a perfect package for magazine covers; her latest looks will leave you mesmerized

Citadel fan review is out now

Citadel is helmed by Russo Brothers and it is the first series of a complete spy thriller universe that spans over multi countries. plays the role of Nadia Sinh while Richard Madden plays the role of Mason Kane. The show also stars , Ashleigh Cummings, Leo Woodall, Lesley Manville and others. On Twitter, fans are stating that they want to see more of Citadel and cannot wait for the episodes to release. Of course, there are a few people who did not like Citadel and have given a negative review to the thriller. But majorly, it is all positive and Priyanka Chopra has all the reasons to be happy. She did extensive promotions of the show and traveled the world to create buzz. Looks like all the hardwork put in the by team has paid off. BollywoodLife has given the series three and half stars. Also Read - Citadel review: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden bring on the sizzle and thrill in this edgy spy thriller where action and emotion reign supreme

Check out the public review of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel below:

CITADEL IS SO FUCKIN GOOD, WISH THE EPISODES WERE LITTLE LONGER, THEY ARE SERVING CHEMISTRY,DRAMA THRILLL ACTION EVERYTHING CANT WAIT FOR MORE EPISODES MY GOOD LORD ??? — Marcee* ? (@marcelovespc) April 28, 2023

#Citadel was so good at premiere that I watched again tonight. Can’t wait for episode 3 — Perry Martin (@PerryMartin68) April 28, 2023

This is like a fucking movie. So cinematic! ? #citadel — JS (@nicejanice19) April 28, 2023

-Richard Madden’s American accent is FANTASTIC!

- His first scene w/ Priyanka is also brilliantly scripted

- Feels like old Hollywood banter (so far) #Citadel #CitadelOnPrime pic.twitter.com/tTve7aOO61 — Lauren ✨ Galaxy (@LaurenGallaway) April 28, 2023

Have you watched Citadel yet? As said, Citadel is a spy universe spread across countries, so the Indian version will have and Samanatha Ruth Prabhu. Both the stars attended the London Premier of Citadel and expressed their excitement for the show. The Indian version of the show is being helmed by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame. Also Read - Citadel star Priyanka Chopra recalls Malti Marie's premature birth and NICU journey; says, 'I would wake up every couple of minutes…’