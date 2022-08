After a long wait, finally, Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra is all set to release on 31st August 2022. It’s a Tamil film and also stars KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty and cricketer Irfan Pathan in pivotal roles. While Cobra will mark Srinidhi’s Tamil debut, it is Irfan’s acting debut. The trailer of Cobra had grabbed everyone’s attention, and moviegoers are keen to know what the film is all about. Well, they will only come to know about the film’s story once they watch it, and now, the first review of Cobra is out. Also Read - Did Cobra star Chiyaan Vikram drop a subtle advise for Liger star Vijay Deverakonda?

Umair Sandhu, who is a member of the Overseas Censor Board, recently watched the film and shared his review on Twitter. He tweeted that Cobra has a unique concept and the direction is terrific. Chiyaan Vikram has given an award-worthy performance in the movie and has stolen the show. Also Read - Cobra trailer: Irfan Pathan takes on Chiyaan Vikram in his debut film; Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa react

Umari also praised Irfan Pathan and called Cobra an engaging movie with twists and turns. In his tweet, he has written that multiplex audiences will love it. Umair has given 3.5 stars to the film. Check out his tweet below… Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's Liger off to a flying start abroad, Nagarjuna impresses in The Ghost trailer and more

First Review #Cobra ! A Unique Concept with Terrific Direction, Climax & Production Designing! #Vikram gave Award Worthy Performance ! He Stole the Show all the way. @IrfanPathan Good to see you ✌️ ! An engaging film with twists & turns ! Multiplex Fans will love it ! ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) August 29, 2022

Chiyaan Vikram’s last theatrical release was Kadaram Kondan (2019). So, Cobra marks his comeback on the big screen after a gap of three years. We are sure fans of the actor would be excited to watch him on the big screen after a long gap.

Apart from Cobra, Chiyaan Vikram will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1. The movie, which also stars in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on 30th September 2022. The teaser of PS 1 has impressed one and all, and everyone is now eagerly waiting for its trailer. While it is shot in Tamil, it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.