Cocktail 2 Review: Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika SHINE in messy, mature, and beautiful love story

Cocktail 2 review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna deliver heartfelt performances in Homi Adajania's refreshing take on modern love, friendship and relationships. A relatable romantic drama with strong writing, soulful music and emotional depth.

Cocktail 2 review

Movie: Cocktail 2

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna

Director: Homi Adajania

Rating: 4/5

Cocktail 2 Review: Some films try to complicate love. Others simply observe it as it is. Cocktail 2 does the latter with ease, offering a refreshing and emotionally grounded take on relationships in today’s fast-paced world. While the first Cocktail had its own charm, glamour and vibe, Cocktail 2 stands completely apart. There is no direct connection to the earlier film—this sequel has its own tone, its own simplicity and a more grounded, intimate approach to storytelling. Blending romance, friendship and emotional dilemmas, the film presents a new-age love triangle that feels real, messy and deeply relatable. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Luv Films, Cocktail 2 stands as a worthy successor in spirit while carving its own identity.

The Story

At its core, Cocktail 2 explores a complex relationship dynamic between three individuals where love, friendship and emotional dependence often overlap.

The narrative revolves around Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), Ally (Kriti Sanon) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna). What begins as a seemingly simple connection slowly unfolds into a layered journey of emotions, misunderstandings and self-realisation. As perspectives shift and emotions deepen, the story moves beyond just romance and starts questioning choices, priorities and what love really means today.

The film smartly avoids unnecessary drama and instead leans into realistic situations and everyday conversations. It captures how modern relationships often sit in a grey space between commitment, freedom and emotional clarity.

Performances

Shahid Kapoor leads the film with a nuanced and honest performance. As Kunal, he brings out vulnerability, confusion and emotional conflict with ease. His quieter moments work the most, and the final stretch, especially his monologue, leaves a lasting impact.

Rashmika Mandanna brings warmth and sincerity to Diya. Her performance feels natural and emotionally open, making her character easy to connect with. She handles the softer emotional beats beautifully.

Kriti Sanon, as Ally, adds a strong and refreshing layer to the story. There is a quiet confidence in her performance, and she balances strength with emotional depth in a very controlled way. She doesn’t overplay the part, which makes her presence even more effective.

Together, the three actors create a dynamic that feels believable and never forced.

Dialogues and Writing

One of the biggest strengths of Cocktail 2 is its writing. The dialogues are simple, practical and straight from real life. There is no attempt to sound overly dramatic or poetic, and that honesty works in the film’s favour.

Written by Tarun Jain with story by Luv Ranjan, the film understands the pulse of today’s relationships. The conversations feel lived-in, and many moments stay with you because of how familiar they sound.

Direction

Homi Adajania approaches this film with a completely different lens. Instead of repeating the old template, he builds a fresh world that feels more personal and emotionally honest. The storytelling is subtle, allowing the characters and their emotions to take centre stage.

Music and Technical Aspects

The music by Pritam blends well with the narrative, while Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics add emotional weight without being overpowering. The songs flow naturally within the story and enhance key moments.

Visually, the film benefits from its stunning locations in Sicily, Italy. Cinematographer Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran captures the beauty of these settings with elegance, adding a soft, immersive feel to the film.

Costume designer Anaita Shroff Adajania keeps the styling modern yet relatable, perfectly aligning with the characters. Editing by Akshara Prabhakar ensures the film remains crisp and engaging without losing its emotional rhythm.

Themes

Cocktail 2 explores themes of love, friendship, insecurity and emotional understanding. It also subtly reflects how social media and today’s fast-moving lifestyle have complicated relationships, often turning simple emotions into layered conflicts.

The film gently hints that relationships, and even marriage, cannot survive on responsibility alone—they need understanding, communication and emotional connection.

What Could Have Worked Better

At a few places, the narrative feels slightly stretched, and some emotional conflicts could have gone deeper. However, these are minor issues in an otherwise engaging film.

Final Word

Cocktail 2 is a heartfelt and relatable take on modern relationships, backed by strong performances, honest writing and a grounded emotional core.

It reminds you that love isn’t about perfection—it’s about understanding, timing and the choices we make along the way.

A simple yet impactful film that quietly stays with you even after it ends.

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