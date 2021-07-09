Collar Bomb movie review: Jimmy Sheirgill and Asha Negi's thriller is taut and tight until it hits a bump in the climax

OTT Film: Collar Bomb

Collar Bomb Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande, Sparsh Shrivastav

Collar Bomb Director: Dnyanesh Zoting

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar Also Read - From State of Siege: Temple Attack to Collar Bomb: Movies and shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, and more to stay entertained this weekend

Thrillers revolving around terrorist plots will always find plenty of takers primarily because of how engaging their premise, be it any premise, sounds, and secondly, because of how real and close to home most of them feel. Bollywood, too, has had a very good legacy when it comes to such thrillers, with movies like Baby, Neeraj, New York, Aamir, Droh Kaal, Batla House, and A Wednesday (which, incidentally, had also featured ) instantly coming to mind. So does Jimmy's second such thriller, Collar Bomb, also starting , and join the club? Well...not quite, but that's not time say it's without merit. Also Read - 'We should all be thankful to OTT,' Jimmy Sheirgill OPENS UP on Collar Bomb not releasing on the big screen [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Collar Bomb is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Collar Bomb review... Also Read - Pavitra Rishta's Asha Negi's HOT black gown with a hip-high slit will leave you breathless – view pics

What's it about

Manoj Hesi (Jimmy Sheirgill) is Manali's top cop, a sort of local hero albeit with a dark past, which returns to haunt him when the posh convent school where he wants his son to get admission into is taken hostage by a suicide bomber, who, as the film's title suggests, is wearing a 'collar bomb'. Is it a terrorist attack or is there more than meets the eye and how is it all connected to Manoj Hesi is what forms the crux of the plot.

Watch Collar Bomb trailer below:

What's hot

For three quarters of its journey, Collar Bomb is quite a taut, tight thriller, that grips you with its narrative and keeps you guessing over what could transpire next. Add Jimmy Sheirgill's assured performance as always and Asha Negi's surprising profound supporting act accent et al to the mix, coupled with some zippy editing and breezy camerawork, and you have a pretty good thriller till the climax hits.

What's not

The final quarter, most of which constitutes the climax, almost brings Collar Bomb crashing down like a ton of bricks, only again to be saved by the criminally underrated, perennially competent Jimmy Sheirgill. Logic, logistics, economics and everything else goes for a toss as Director Dnyanesh Zoting and writer Nikhil Nair seems to have developed a brainfreeze after having exhibited a confident grip on proceedings till the climax. Rajshri Deshpande, whose major character arc comes to fruition in the final quarter of the film is totally wasted in a highly underwhelming role, and the big reveal, too, feels more and more incredulous as the pieces fall together. Unfortunately, revealing anything more at this point would constitute to giving away major spoilers.

BL Verdict

I reiterate, Collar Baum is a quite a taut, tight thriller for three quarters of the way until the final quarter ergo the climax almost brings everything crashing down. Thankfully, Jimmy Sheirgill and surprise package Asha Negi prevent the movie from ending with too sour an aftertaste. I'm going with 3 out of 5 stars.