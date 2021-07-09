Collar Bomb movie review: Jimmy Sheirgill and Asha Negi's thriller is taut and tight until it hits a bump in the climax

Manoj Hesi (Jimmy Sheirgill) is Manali's top cop, a sort of local hero albeit with a dark past, which returns to haunt him when the posh convent school where he wants his son to get admission into is taken hostage by a suicide bomber, who, as the film's title suggests, is wearing a 'collar bomb'. Is it a terrorist attack or is there more than meets the eye and how is it all connected to Manoj Hesi is what forms the crux of the plot.