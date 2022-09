and 's Cuttputlli is out today on Disney Hotstar. The film is said to be an adaptation of the epic Tamil thriller Ratsasan. They have moved the location from Tamil Nadu to Kasauli. Akshay Kumar is shown as a police officer in his early 30s. Well, those who have watched both the films have found Cuttputtli disappointing on some fronts. While Akshay Kumar's movie scores on production values, it seems the narration is not as engaging as that of Ratsasan. Moreover, the villain does not have a proper story like we saw in the movie. Also Read - New movies and web series to watch this weekend: Cuttputlli, Sita Ramam Hindi, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 and more

Some have commented that the makers knew that the movie was sub par so they did not even think of releasing it in theatres. Also, some netizens commented that it is far from an adaptation, and some scenes look completely copy pasted in the movie. Plus, there are some aspects which do not look convincing. But it looks like people who have not seen the original Ratsasan have quite liked Cuttputlli. This is what people are saying on Twitter... Also Read - New movie releases in September 2022: Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli to Diljit Dosanjh's Jogi; exciting content on OTT for your binge needs [Watch Video]

Another disaster for #AkshayKumar as #Cuttputlli #CuttputlliOnHotstar #CuttputlliReview failed to impress the public....

Disaster report from OTT audiance and Critics.

Is Akshay Kumar finished.

Feeling really bad as a fan

Can he will be able to make comeback with #Ramsetu — Gadar2 will break Gadar Records (@KuchBoloYaar) September 2, 2022

One time watch thanks to the weak climax @akshaykumar chor do ye chindi nd remake filme

Do some good scale action movie like day nd knight johnwick type #Cuttputlli #CuttputlliReview #CuttputlliOnHotstar — The End (@KillerAddy7) September 2, 2022

Does @akshaykumar is going the way like Mithun Chakravarti sir in Mid 90's....rolling out 5-6 movies in a year and gradually went on doing 2nd lead royals??#Cuttputlli — Manish Sharma (@sukhijo2000) September 2, 2022

Watched #CuttputlliOnHotstar. I liked the first half. Second half was very bad compared to the original. The Christopher character was ruined. Akshay in his guilt mode. The best thing about the movie was @sargun_mehta . She stole the show. 1.5*/5#Cuttputlli — B’wood (@Twentyo52159919) September 2, 2022

#Cuttputlli @akshaykumahr Sir , Please help us by helping yourself with original script. — Sarvesh B (@VB_Sarvesh) September 2, 2022

#CuttputlliReview - ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 Think of a thriller...from today you will only remember #Cuttputlli ? Improved from original tamil, #AkshayKumar has a treat for his fans and fans of other stars who hardly entertain by doing less movies. Its a one man show.

No flaws.

SUPERHIT pic.twitter.com/XCXc5LKHYY — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) September 2, 2022

It is obvious that the movie is getting mixed reactions. A well-made thriller is always a good one-time watch. Even if the climax is disappointing, one can see till the end. Akshay Kumar fans can look forward to Ram Setu in Diwali. The movie also stars and . Also Read - Upcoming new movies and web series this week: Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 and more