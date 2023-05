OTT has now become the primary source of entertainment. Even the filmmakers have now understood the power of OTT and many are trying their hands at creating web series. From Vikramaditya Motwane delivering the brilliant Jubilee to Homi Adajania creating the badass Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo - There is a lot to see on OTT platforms. Now every week we are spoilt for choices as brand-new OTT content splashes on the screen. Among the cluster, crime thrillers have a soft spot. Viewers love the edge-of-the-seat, gripping crime dramas that keep one hooked to the screens. Adding to the list is Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah and others. The web series has released on Amazon Prime Videos. Is it worth watching? Here's the full review. Also Read - Dahaad Trailer launch: Vijay Varma cannot stop blushing as he is teased with 'Tamannaah' by Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and more [Watch]

Dahaad web series Review

Cast: , , Sohum Shah, Vijay Varma, and more

Director: , Ruchika Oberoi

Release date: May 12, 2023

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

What is it about?

Dahaad is a latest entry in cop thriller genre. It is a story of a cop named Anjali Bhaati played by Sonakshi Sinha. She has been assigned to investigate a case of a missing girl who eloped with an anonymous man. With a backdrop set in a small village of Mandawa, Rajasthan - Dahaad is a very cautiously written story that subtly even touches upon societal evils like casteism and sexism. Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah also play cops while Vijay Verma is the villain Anand Swarnakar who is a Hindi professor. As the story unfolds, the investigation takes a drastic turn as stories of many eloped girls come to fore and they all seem to have died by using 'cyanide.' Is the story gripping enough to hold your attention?

What's hot?

Crime thrillers may be common but they are not as easy to create. Each character needs its journey to develop and make a place in audiences' hearts. Dahaad manages to do so. All the characters are meticulious written and have a journey of their own. Being a cop drama, one may expect it to be all filled with machoism but it is quite the opposite. Gulshan Devaiah as Devilal is the heart of the show. He is unlike the other Bollywood hero cops who only knows how to impress his power. He is sensitive, emotional and has the power to connect. That's rare to see in cop dramas with strong male characters. Sonakshi Sinha as Anjali Bhaati manages to do a fair job. She manages to hold the character in place even though it does not have much graph to showcase varied emotions. But the shinning star of Dahaad is Vijay Varma. Professor Anand Swarnakar is one character that will be remembered for a long time. With his fine acting chops, he gets audience hooked and at times even makes one believe he is innocent. But he is ruthless and how. Sohum Shah and others have managed to be deliver powerful performances.

What's not?

Dahaad is a web series with 8 episodes and all of them are almost an-hour long. While it is a gripping story, the length of the episodes is a major drawback. At times, the episodes and scenes appear to be unnecessarily stretched. It also become predictable after a point. At times, the story dwells in cliched presumtions and assumptions with Sonakshi Sinha's mother continuously trying to find a suitable groom for her, Devilal's wife not wanting to be her daughter being head-strong like Anjali Bhaati and more which people now find difficult to connect.

Verdict

Watch Dahaad just to see Vijay Varma delivering his best so far. The story is engaging and it can be in your must-watch list this weekend.