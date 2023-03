Natural star Nani’s highly anticipated pan-India film Dasara finally made its way to theaters on 30th March 2023. The period action film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. The film is one of the most significant projects in his career of Nani and fans have loved his acting in the action thriller. While some fans praised his role others loved the climax. Dasara is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and netizens are calling it a massiest gutsiest movie. Keerthy Suresh who plays the female lead is referred to as the soul of the movie by the audience. The movie holds some note-worthy performance and extra ordinary storyline as it focuses on the socio-economic condition, political ambition, and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. If you are planning to watch the movie in theaters take a look at what social media has to say about Dasara. Also Read - Dasara movie review: Nani’s never seen before avatar, Keerthy Suresh-Dheekshith Shetty’s performance in this thrilling revenge drama is a must-watch

Honest massiest gutsiest movie #Dasara

Last 20 mins savade*gi chevulu musindu ?

Remember the name @odela_srikanth

Anna ni acting ki salaam @NameisNani @KeerthyOfficial you are the soul of the film#Dasarareview #DasaraOnMarch30th pic.twitter.com/ab6D2i9o5m — The Batman (@OG_0209) March 30, 2023

#DasaraReview Performances ???

Songs & BGM❤️???

Technical Values ???

Interval ??????

Direction ????

Thin Story Line ???? Overall Full Meals for Fans ??

Decent Film for Neutral Audience ?

Families ki Pandageee ??#Dasara #Nani #DasaraOnMarch30thl pic.twitter.com/SFQ7N2QqlD — rahuuuul (@chantigaduuuuu) March 30, 2023

IT's theatrical Experience is pure Adrenaline Rush watch ONLY IN THEATRES ❤‍?

TheMost Authentic Raw Film Ever in TFI"

Its BLOCKBUSTER CONGRATS TO ENTIRE TEAM?!!#Dasara pic.twitter.com/er3xq1hK5N — . (@massking999) March 30, 2023

#Dasara A raw and rustic movie with beautifully narrated and picturized emotions. Career best performance by @NameisNani . First half is bonkers with flawless telangana slang ??but second half is slow and stretched. CLIMAX is ?? finally its 3/5 . Bancheth pic.twitter.com/TDuq56xqbx — Maddy_Review (@PradeepBunty20) March 30, 2023

Climax ??? Oka @tarak9999

Oka @alluarjun

Oka @NameisNani Ae role ayina chese best actors in TFI present Brilliant acting from lead pairs ?

Special appreciation to DOP and art director ?

Finally proud of you anna @odela_srikanth ?

Must watch #Dasara ?#Dasarareview https://t.co/qks93qGNeE pic.twitter.com/eFlWbfxqhJ — VB (@Mr_ViolentBoy) March 30, 2023

Final Verdict: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ B L O C K B U S T E R #DasaRAW ? Proud of you @NameisNani anna , Greatest Actor of Indian Cinema ?? Bone chilling performance by @KeerthyOfficial #Dheekshith & Villian - Goosebumps Overload BGM ? - Brilliant direction #Dasara #DasaraReview https://t.co/nrMSrBabO9 pic.twitter.com/ZIElvqdITb — ᐯK? (@vamsixplores) March 29, 2023

Final Verdict: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ B L O C K B U S T E R #DasaRAW ? Proud of you @NameisNani anna , Greatest Actor of Indian Cinema ?? Bone chilling performance by @KeerthyOfficial #Dheekshith & Villian - Goosebumps Overload BGM ? - Brilliant direction #Dasara #DasaraReview https://t.co/nrMSrBabO9 pic.twitter.com/ZIElvqdITb — ᐯK? (@vamsixplores) March 29, 2023

#dasara Review: Top notch first half ???

Emotional and slow second half

Climax ?????? Hit bomma for telugu states. Especially TS people Baga connect avutaru slang and nativity ki#Veerlapalli Village loki teskellipoyadu director#nani full dominating perfomance ? pic.twitter.com/JubVgaGYP9 — Bhargav Reddy (@tripathimunnna) March 29, 2023

#Dasarareview #dasara#Nani asusually pure Dominance ?

Suri role ??

Is it from debut director? Definitely not ☠️

First 10 and climax #tfi mass taking ?

Raw and rustic movie ever seen

Love ✅ Comedy ✅ Action ✅✅ Mass ?#KeerthySuresh just lived the role

Worth than hype ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XPKjYsE7NI — Sumana Datta Kapavarapu (@heissuman) March 30, 2023

Dasara is clashing with the Bollywood movie Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu at the box office. Bothe films release on the same day and are receiving positive reviews. Nani starrer is a period action-adventure film released on over 1300 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is written and directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, under the banners of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Also Read - Dasara: Ahead of the release, a look at why this Nani starrer is a must-watch