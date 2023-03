Dharani (Nani) and Soori (Dheekshith Shetty) are best friends since childhood. Both of them fall for Vennela (Keerthy Suresh). Dharani decides to not confess his love to Vennela and to sacrifice his love for his friend. Vennela also falls for Soori and they are in love with each other since childhood. But for Soori to marry Vennela, he needs to prove himself eligible by winning the cashier post in the bar in the village and this is not easy as there's a lot of politics involved. Many big shots are involved and one has to battle caste and status politics to win a position. Dharani and his team win the cricket tournament and bag the cashier post for Soori followed by his marriage with Vennela. A couple of hours later, Soori is killed in a fight. Who killed Soori? What was this fight about? Who's the mastermind behind this? This forms the main story of Dasara. But Nani’s Dasara has what it takes to keep the audience on the edge of their seats? Read the Dasara Movie Review to know.



Every frame of Dasara is mind-blowing. There's no single frame and shot that will disappoint you. Srikanth Odela has undoubtedly bagged a blockbuster debut with Dasara. Nani's performance is outstanding. He is so good as Dharani that it will make you watch a completely new version of Nani. He got so deep into the skin of Dharani that you cannot see Nani but only the character. Dheekshith Shetty scores a hit with his debut and he has a long way to go in Telugu cinema. Keerthy Suresh once again proved that she is an actress who can mould herself according to any character she plays. Nobody else could have done Vennela better than her. Shine Tom Chacko, the antagonist also made his Telugu debut with Dasara and has proved he's the perfect choice to play the Ravanasura of this Dasara.

Director Srikanth Odela has written a story that is so close to reality that it will effortlessly strike a chord with the audience. He made a film that is rich in culture, and art. The perfect Telangana dialect is one of the biggest assets and USPs of the film. The friendship between Dharani and Soori is so strong and the entire film runs on the same emotion. An emotion that everyone can relate to and connect with. Despite being a Telugu language film, that is dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, audiences from across India will be able to resonate with the Dasara, giving Indian cinema, yet another Pan-India marvel.

Costumes, production designs, larger-than-life sets, makeup, and dialogues need special mention. Music and background score by Santosh Narayanan poured life into the film. With Dasara being a raw and rustic film that tells an emotional story, music is a huge part and it complements the setting and storyline perfectly. Talking about the visuals, you will find yourself becoming a part of the Dasara universe with the immersive experience. DOP Sathyan Sooryan's camera work is terrific. The frames, colour tone and everything about the visuals would make you hooked to the screen.

What's not?

In Dasara, it is only the violence that is unbearable after a certain time. Some scenes are too OTT and for non-fans of extreme action and violence, these scenes may be a downer.