Dhamaal 4 Review: Ajay Devgn's film misses the mark, but Riteish Deshmukh delivers the laughs

Dhamaal 4 Review: When the humor feels fake, the film becomes even more exhausting. This is exactly what happens to Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh starrer.

Dhamaal 4 Review: Ajay Devgn's film misses the mark, but Riteish Deshmukh delivers the laughs

Dhamaal 4 review

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Arshad Warsi, Ravi Kishan

Director: Indra Kumar

Rating: 2

Comedy is supposed to make you laugh. Even a pointless, brainless comedy can be engaging and fun if it keeps the laughs coming. Honestly speaking, there's nothing wrong with switching off your brain for over two hours and laughing your lungs out. But the real problem begins when a comedy makes you cringe. Jokes that appear forced, performances that appear loud, and endless slapstick can only go so far. When the humor feels fake, the film becomes even more exhausting. This is exactly what happens to Dhamaal 4. For those who have followed Dhamaal franchise, would agree that it popular for crazy fun and lovable chaos. But this time around, the magic is clearly missing. The jokes look familiar, and the comic timing just doesn't land. All in all, Dhamaal 4 is less of a comedy and more of a reminder that not every sequel deserves to be made.

Dhamaal 4 is nothing but a recycled version of the first film - Dhamaal. It revolves around a new treasure hunt. While the earlier film was about 'W ke neeche', this time around, it's 'M ke neeche'. Not an earth-shattering change, but definitely shows the level of freshness that is infused into the film by writer Paritosh Painter. The film's problem lies in its first half. To be honest, it isn't just loud, but also a tad irksome. What will really make the experience more exhausting is the film's biggest mistake wherein it interprets noise for comedy. New characters are introduced quickly, and random subplots don't add much to the plot. Everyone is either shouting, getting hurt, or just insulting others. While the makers make the viewers, their efforts go down the drain. A few decent jokes are buried under all the madness.

When compared to the first film, the film's second half appears weak. The VFX gets more attention than the comedy. The visuals are polished, but the laughs are missing. And yes, several scenes feel like they're there only to stretch the runtime. They add nothing to the story, the comedy, or the characters. Instead of making the film richer, they simply make it longer. Even the music fails to leave an impact. As for the performances, it's hard to blame the actors especially when they're given weak lines and poorly written scenes. There's only so much they can do with material so wrong, especially when many of their sequences serve little purpose.

The names roped in for the film are undoubtedly big, but the writing lets everyone down. Riteish Deshmukh manages to stand out. He is genuinely entertaining and leaves the viewers with a few chuckles . Ajay Devgn looks oddly disengaged. Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi try, but can't deliver the old magic. Sanjay Mishra is just made to say 'Bro' in every line. As for Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Esha Gupta, they're hardly given anything memorable to do.

So, should you watch Dhamaal 4 on the big screen? I'd say you can give it a miss. The film offers very little that's fresh or entertaining. Most of the humor relies on body-shaming jokes, loud gags, and lame one-liners that rarely land. There's hardly anything here that justifies a trip to the theatre.

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