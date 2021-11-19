Dhamaka movie review: Kartik Aaryan is pure dynamite in Netflix's faithful adaptation of Korean thriller The Terror Live

Arjun Pathan (Kartik Aaryan)'s career and life is spiralling downward after he's demoted from news anchor to radio jockey of a prestigious channel and his wife, field journalist, Soumya Pathak (Mrunal Thakur) has filed for divorce. One morning, he sees an opportunity (or so he imagines) to snatch it all back after what initially seems to be a prank caller turns out to be an alleged terrorist who bombs the Bandra-Worli Sea-Link bridge in Mumbai.