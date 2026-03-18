Dhurandhar 2 Review: Ranveer Singh’s powerhouse act meets Aditya Dhar’s top-notch direction

A gripping first-hour review of Dhurandhar 2, exploring its layered storytelling, strong cast, slow-burn narrative, and the intriguing mystery surrounding Bade Sahab. Read on.

Dhurandhar 2 Quick Review: With its official release set for March 19, Dhurandhar 2 has already started creating excitement thanks to its paid previews, giving fans an early look at the sequel. Building on the expectations from the first film, this one tries to be bigger, louder, and more intense—and for the most part, it delivers. The film develops its narrative through new content, which expands its current story instead of reusing existing successful elements. The movie establishes its dark atmosphere at the beginning while showing more complex themes that include power, loyalty, and hidden identities.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge cast

The film features a strong cast- Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, with each character fitting well into a story driven by tension. Ranveer Singh returns as Hamza with the same intensity the franchise is known for, while the supporting actors add depth who show their skills better through their dialog-based scenes than through their action-based scenes. Visually, the film looks polished, with carefully shot scenes and a background score that builds tension smoothly without overpowering the moments from the very start.

Ranveer Singh in his beast mode

Dhurandhar 2 unfolds at a measured pace, deliberately holding back key revelations. Instead of rushing directly into action, it focuses on setting up the stakes. The story begins with the introduction of Jaskirat Singh (Ranveer Singh), who is taking training under the Indian military. Jaskirat and his childhood friend set out on an unknown journey. Cut to, Ranveer Singh's character is shown taking out guns from a bag as he moves inside a house. It's an MLA's house, and he ambushed, in search of his sister, who has been kidnapped by the goons.

Jaskirat's fight for his sister

Ranveer's Jaskirat battles it out with the enemies in search of his sister. He looks intense as it unfolds his beast mode. There's a blood bath as Jaskirat goes all out in a fit of rage. After the 21-year-old Jaskirat finds his sister, he rescues her; however, due to political power, he gets imprisoned. His father was hanged by the goons of the MLA. His sister is being raped brutally and murdered.

The story moves to 2002, where Jaskirat is being transferred to another jail, where he meets IB Chief Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), and that's where his training as Hamza begins.

Stage set for Hamza's brutal revenge

Ajay Sanyal requests and convinces Jaskirat to fight for his country and take his 'Badla' by being a part of 'Operation Dhurandhar'. He says that he will act as the fuel (Eendhan) to fight the enemies. Jaskirat's 'honsla' will lead them to achieve the best for the country. And from here, Hamza's journey begins to infiltrate Lyari.

Battle for Lyari's next king

As the movie shifts to the aftermath of Rehman Dakait's death, the question is who will be Lyari's next king- Uzair or Arshad Pappu. In a battle between Uzair gang and Arshad Pappu gang, the latter is killed, and Uzair is smartly sent to Dubai by Hamza, where he gets arrested. Hamza becomes the next King of Lyari. What unfolds next is something 'you are still not ready' to think yet.

The characters of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal are also introduced with new layers and brutal intentions.

Cinematography, direction and background score

The film creates a strong visual impact through its cinematography. The cinematography shows both extensive areas and fine details of the action sequences, which display their exact movements. The background score needs recognition because it raises suspense and matches the film's rhythm. Aditya Dhar's direction definitely deserves applause for its finesse.

The dialogues are crisp and impactful, often elevating otherwise simple scenes.

Overall, the movie is gripping, full of twists and brutal fight scenes, which will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat. What unfolds in the climax will definitely blow your mind. Also, you will get the much-awaited answer to the question- Who is 'Bade Sahab'?

The film keeps going into the complex realm of espionage and counterterrorism. The storyline centres on an undercover Indian agent who enters Pakistan and gets involved in the complex crime and political network of Karachi. He must contend with ongoing danger, shifting loyalty, and tough enemies at every turn as the quest progresses.

The sequel advances the plot into a more complicated stage, building on the dramatic conclusion of the previous movie in which Hamza defeated Rehmat Dakait. Jaskirat Singh Rangi, better known as Hamza, is now up against more formidable opponents and more dangers. The stakes increase dramatically as the quest progresses, making his path more difficult than it has ever been.

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