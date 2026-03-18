Dhurandhar 2 Review: Ranveer Singh ROARS as Hamza with intensity, style and gripping build-up

Ever since the release of Dhurandhar, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's sequel. From the beginning, the film moves forward with fast-paced and powerful scenes, which make the story stronger.

Dhurandhar 2 Review: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was a much-awaited film that the audience were excited about for a long time, and now it has been released in theaters for paid previews. Ranveer Singh's film takes forward the story of the first part and sees more action, suspense, and drama. Ever since the release of Dhurandhar, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's sequel. From the beginning, the film moves forward with fast-paced and powerful scenes, which make the story stronger.

The film starts its first scene to create a suspenseful mood, which combines action sequences and emotional moments. The storytelling feels sharper this time, with a more polished screenplay compared to its predecessor. The plot develops at a constant pace because it reveals essential conflicts while maintaining audience engagement throughout the story.

Ranveer Singh in his beast mode

The first half of the film reaches its peak when Ranveer's Jaskirat Singh character development. The character shows different aspects of his personality because he possesses both strong and complex traits which include intense and weak characteristics.

Crisp and strong dialogue delivery

The dialogues are crisp and impactful, often elevating otherwise simple scenes.

First half sets the stage for Hamza's brutal revenge

The story starts with Jaskirat Singh (Ranveer Singh), along with his childhood friend, going to find his sister, who has been kidnapped by an MLA.

Brutal fight and bloodbath

A brutal fight begins between Jaskirat and the members of the politician's gang. The scene is violent, with Ranveer going all out in his beast mode. Finally, Jaskirat finds his sister; however, he is arrested for killing the family members of a politician.

Due to political power, Jaskirat falls weak, and his father is brutally killed, and one of his sisters is raped and murdered. He is sentenced to jail, where he meets IB Chief Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan). He convinces Jaskirat to fight for his country and take his 'Badla' and he will provide him with the fuel (Eendhan) to fight the enemies. And from here, Hamza's journey begins.

Cinematography and direction

The film creates a strong visual impact through its cinematography. The cinematography shows both extensive areas and fine details of the action sequences, which display their exact movements. The background score needs recognition because it raises suspense and matches the film's rhythm.

Battle for Lyari's next king

As the movie shifts to the aftermath of Rehman Dakait's death, the question is who will be Lyari's next king- Uzair or Arshad Pappu. In a battle between Uzair gang and Arshad Pappu gang, the latter is killed, and Uzair is smartly sent to Dubai by Hamza, where he gets arrested. Hamza becomes the next King of Lyari. What unfolds next is something 'you are still not ready' to think yet.

Overall, the movie is gripping, full of twists and brutal fight scenes, which will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat. What unfolds in the climax will definitely blow your mind.

All about Dhurandhar 2

On the whole, the first half of the film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge manages to keep the audience hooked to a great extent and increases the curiosity of what will happen next. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Everyone has played their roles well, which makes the story even stronger. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar, who has tried to present it on a larger scale and give a great cinematic experience.

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