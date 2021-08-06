Dial 100 movie review: Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta's ZEE5 thriller dials in the suspense almost to a 100°, almost

Senior PI Nikhil Sood (Manoj Bajpayee), who's in-charge of a police helpline centre, gets a random call from Seema Pallav (Neena Gupta), who's supposedly contemplating suicide, but as the rain-soaked night and his efforts to save her unfold, it's clear that there's more than what meets the eye, the call is not so random after all and that Seema, who has a personal connect with Nikhil and his son, is actually looing for a means to avenge the death of her child.