Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Hollywood movies of the year. The film stars , , , Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. Well, it is expected that the film will do well at the box office in India, and finally, it can be the movie that will give KGF 2 a tough competition at the box office. While everyone is keen to know how the movie is, a few international critics have watched the film, and here’s what they have to say about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Also Read - Met Gala 2022: NCT's Johnny aka John Suh subjected to racist remarks by paparazzi; upset K-Pop fans remind him that he's American

Shahnaz, the host of The Movie Podcast, tweeted, “#DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness is a FEVER DREAM that only Sam Raimi could tell. TWISTED, STUNNING & MESMERIZING describe the performances by Cumberbatch, Olsen and the KALEIDOSCOPIC visuals on screen. Xochitl Gomez will be a crowd favourite.” Also Read - Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 holds well on day 4 at the box office, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 crashes, Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya is a washout

#DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness is a FEVER DREAM that only Sam Raimi could tell. TWISTED, STUNNING & MESMERIZING describe the performances by Cumberbatch, Olsen and the KALEIDOSCOPIC visuals on screen. Xochitl Gomez will be a crowd favourite. pic.twitter.com/4jKCJdHotK — Shahbaz - The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) May 3, 2022

Erik Davis of Fandango posted on Twitter, “By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting & terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo.” Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Shraddha Arya slaps Sanjay Gangnani on the sets – here's what happened

By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting & terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo pic.twitter.com/R5Ybhnd4rl — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 3, 2022

Joshua Ryan of Fandom Wire wrote, “Just watched #MultiverseOfMadness and it’s a Sam Raimi film through and through. It features some of the most brutal and violent moments we’ve seen in the MCU. The darker elements are blended with silly humor and snippets of horror. It’s a BLAST. #DoctorStrange #MarvelStudios.”

Just watched #MultiverseOfMadness and it’s a Sam Raimi film through and through. It features some of the most brutal and violent moments we’ve seen in the MCU. The darker elements are blended with silly humor and snippets of horror. It’s a BLAST. #DoctorStrange #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/JFScZyahOQ — Joshua Ryan (@MrMovieGuy86) May 3, 2022

Josie Marie called the a ‘stylistic buffet’. She tweeted, “Ultimately wasn't a big fan of #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness, but one thing's for sure: it's a stylistic buffet. Started off rather tame, but it got crazier as it went on. It had some laughs, fun visuals, and an entertaining score.”

Ultimately wasn't a big fan of #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness, but one thing's for sure: it's a stylistic buffet. Started off rather tame, but it got crazier as it went on. It had some laughs, fun visuals, and an entertaining score. pic.twitter.com/wcJZJfEwvN — Film Poser™️ Josie Marie ?? (@TheJosieMarie) May 3, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated to hit the big screens on 6th May 2022.