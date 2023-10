Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol and veteran actor Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon’s debut film, Dono, released in cinemas today. The film is directed by debutant director Avnish S. Barjatya, who is the son of Hum Saath Saath Hai and Hum Aapke Hai Koun fame director Sooraj R. Barjatya. Written by Avnish S. Barjatya and Manu Sharma, the film clashed at the box office against new releases including Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer rescue-thriller film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue and Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill’s sex comedy film Thank You For Coming. If you’re planning to watch the romantic film this weekend, take a look at out Dono movie Twitter review: Also Read - Dono Screening: Salman Khan has the best wish for Sunny Deol's son Rajveer and Paloma [Watch]

Dono cast

The film marks the debut of Rajveer Deol, who hails from a family of Bollywood stars. Rajveer is the grandson of Dharmendra and the son of Sunny Deol. Along with Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon will also be making her Hindi film debut with Dono. The film also features Kanikka Kapur, Poojan Chhabra and Aditya Nanda in pivotal roles.

Dono plot

The plot of the film revolves around two strangers who meet at a destination wedding ceremony and fall in love. With several ups and downs, the film explores their love story and how they eventually find their way to live happily ever after.

Trending Now

Dono movie Twitter review: Read what social media has to say about Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol’s debut film

The film opened to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike. If you’re planning to watch the romantic saga in theatres this weekend, take a look at what social media has to say:

Short Review - #Dono - Beautiful Film As a debutant #AvnishBarjatiya has done a good work….. He will definitely take forward Rajshri Brand legacy…. Both #RajveerDeol & #Paloma adds freshness to the film Wishing Good Luck to the film and team #Dono….. #DonoReview @rajshri pic.twitter.com/kWsMBhF8Zi — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 5, 2023

#DonoReview Film ki Story Ur Direction Dono Acche Hain.Characters ko Acche se Justify Kiya Hai. #Rajveer Ur #Paloma ko Apni Acting par mehnat Karni Padegi. @rajshri Ab Jayada Tarakki par hai, Ab unki Filmy Shaadi Videsh mein hone Lagi Hai. Film Family entertainer Hai. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Yuk0VVZ9cU — MULTI STARS JBP (@multistarsjbp) October 5, 2023

#Dono Two star kids debuting not as the archetypal hero, heroine, but losers - who eventually find their closure . Guess that is what makes #Rajveer and #Paloma so relatable. #AvnishBarjatya such a fine young filmmaker. #donoreviewhttps://t.co/sTGvBtI8dr — Mayur Lookhar (@mayurlookhar) October 5, 2023

Dono OTT rights, platform and tentative release date

Reportedly, the OTT rights to Dono have been bought by JioCinema for a substantial amount. The film will premiere digitally on the platform in mid-November or early December, 2023.