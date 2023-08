Ayushmann Khurrana and his quirky comedies have found their niche place in the hearts of Bollywood film lovers. The 2019 film Dream Girl made Rs 200 crores worldwide. The success was followed by the announcement of the sequel. Ayushmann Khurrana is back as Pooja who can charm her way into anyone's heart with her magical voice. This time, the film has veterans like Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal who are undisputed kings of the comedy genre. In the sequel, Ayushmann Khurrana aka Karam/Pooja's need for money is as desperate as ever. Does his quest make us roll with laughter like the earlier film? Here is our review... Also Read - Dream Girl 2 Exclusive: Ananya Panday takes a jibe at Ayushmann Khurrana for his 'difficulties of turning into a woman'

Movie Name: Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh and more

Dream Girl 2 Director: Raaj Shandilyaa

Dream Girl 2 Release Date: 25th August 2023

Where To Watch Dream Girl 2: In theatres

Review by: Urmimala Banerjee Also Read - Dream Girl 2: BF Aditya Roy Kapur, bestie Suhana Khan attend the screening of Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana's film

What is it about....

Karam/Pooja (Ayushmann Khurrana) is madly in love with Pari (Ananya Panday). But her father is totally against his daughter marrying a guy who is without a stable job, home and bank balance. Love forces Karam to get into the character of Pooja, a bar dancer full of adaah (grace) and oomph. The scheme to make a quick buck gets crazier courtesy his best friend Smiley Dhillon played by Manjot Singh. Pooja gets married into a wealthy Muslim family hoping to cure their scion, Shah Rukh's (Abhishek Banerjee) depression due to a failed affair. How Karam juggles absurdly hilarious situations to survive with Pooja's avatar is the crux of the movie. Also Read - Dream Girl 2: Box office records Ayushmann Khurrana film will have to break to enter list of top hits of 2023

Trending Now

Watch BollywoodLife Exclusive Interview with Dream Girl 2 star cast

What's hot...

Ayushmann Khurrana is the pillar of the film. He makes the persona, plight and adventure of Pooja/Karam believable in the most absurd of situations. From mastering the lingo of Mathura to matching his talented co-stars at every step, Ayushmann Khurrana sparkles. Vijay Raaz is an absolute hoot as Sajjan Tiwari, the owner of the bar where Pooja finds employment. Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Annu Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav are as dependable as ever. A special mention to actor Ranjan Raj, who plays the role of a recovery agent, Tiger Pandey. He is one of the shining stars of the film. Dialogue writers Naresh Kathooria and Raaj Shandilyaa have penned some hilarious lines which will resonate with youngsters and elders. Fans of BTS will be happy to hear their mention in the film. Dream Girl 2 has a Hindu and Muslim setting, and does not hesitate from being a bit irreverent in places. It also subtly shades the increased polarization in the media. There is a plot twist, which the audience will love. Also, Dream Girl 2 is a tribute to Bollywood comedies like the classic Golmaal and Coolie No.1.

What's not....

Pooja becomes the object of everyone's desire in the film, which at one point feels a little too unbelievable. The climax is also a bit of a let-down given some of the uproariously hilarious situations before. Dream Girl 2 is stretched by 15 minutes but that is a minor glitch. Fans of Ananya Panday might feel that she is very unused in the film. The humour is a bit predictable at places.

Verdict

Dream Girl 2 with its zany plot and sharp performances is a film that will drive away your stress. It is a comedy that will appeal to a majority of Indians with its desi vibes. Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz and Ranjan Raj are stars of the show. For someone who has not watched Dream Girl, the movie is the perfect Bollywood comedy.