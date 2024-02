Dune Part Two has released all over the world. Fans of Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya were waiting eagerly for the second instalment of the sci-fi movie that is based on the novel. Well, it looks like filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has not disappointed the fans. It seems the second part is as visually enthralling and strong in its narration. People are also loving the character arcs of the ensemble. Hans Zimmerman's musical score is also perfect as per critics. People are saying it is nothing short of 'monumental' in the genre of sci-fi films made from novel adaptations.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Dune Part Two a staggering spectacle as per foreign press

The Guardian has described it as a staggering spectacle. Everyone is wowed by the world created by the makers. Cinematographer Greig Fraser and production designer Patrice Vermette have hit it out of the park. Timothee Chalamet has done a good job as a romantic action hero. It seems the track with Chani (Zendaya) is not the main focus of the story. The film is adaptation of the 1965 novel of Frank Herbert.

Watch the video trailer of Dune Part Two here



Netizens are equally in awe of the film after the first few shows. Take a look at some of the reviews.

Trending Now

dune part 2 might be the best sequel since before sunset.. ? #dunepart2 pic.twitter.com/GQMzEoH1KO — ᵒᶻᶻʸ ⚡️ (@kardemommeee) February 29, 2024

9/10! #DunePart2 Must-watch movie, great action scenes, visually stunning &

impressive acting performances ???

Please watch in IMAX! pic.twitter.com/C95OYMayRW — rahmat mk ⸆⸉ (@rhmtmk) February 29, 2024

#DunePart2 is fantastic, an improvement amongst the first in every way, A brilliant story culminating in one of the greatest 3rd acts I have ever seen in a sci-fi movie. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/vuQa9KJhqH — Hunter (@HardcoreHunt3r) February 29, 2024

Dune 2 - Nice one ?

Paul Atreides & Chani ❤️?

Background Music - Top notch

Nice story line and excellent execution #DunePart2 #Dune2 pic.twitter.com/83NSrXP9XJ — Surendar?TVK (@SurendarScorp) February 29, 2024

Taking a bit of time to write up by review for #DunePart2 because I have a lot of thoughts so all I can say for now is that it’s incredible. — Dave Mullins (@davos418) February 29, 2024

Well, people who are fans of the book are also loving the movie. Dune Part Two is expected to open at USD 80 million worldwide. It should end the drought at the Hollywood box office.