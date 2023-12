Shah Rukh Khan movies are quite special this year. 2023 started with a bang as King Khan's film Pathaan smashed all the box office records. The movie crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office and became the highest grosser ever. And then, King Khan broke his own record with Jawan that released in the month of September. The film directed by Atlee became the highest grossing film of the year with its worldwide collection being Rs 1148 crore. Now, it seems that Shah Rukh Khan is all set for a hattrick. His third film of the year Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani is all set to release on December 21. It was just yesterday that Drop 5 of the film, O Maahi, was unveiled by the makers. Amidst all the anticipation, a review of the film has now gone viral. Also Read - Salaar: New movie starring Prabhas gets an 'A' certificate by CBFC; to register triumph like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal?

Dunki first review is out now

There is more than a week for Dunki to release but the first review of the film is already out. As per a tweet made by Movie Hub, Dunki has received a five star rating. The film has been described as a 'masterpiece' by Rajkumar Hirani. It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan has outperformed himself as an actor. The tweet also reveals the story plot. It states that the first half of the film is about Shah Rukh Khan and his friends' journey to London. It is filled with comedy, romance, love and friendship. The second half of the film is a surprise. The review says that it will make fans cry and its parts have not been revealed in promotional video. Dunki has also been termed 'historical'. A lot of netizens questioned how this review can be authentic as there's still time for the film to hit the screens. The Twitter handle revealed that the film was screened to the distributors and the review is coming from there.

Insider Reports: 5 ⭐️ #Dunki is a masterpiece of storytelling from #Rajkumarhirani. Indian cinema has never seen before the way Raj sir has made this movie. #ShahRuhKhan outperform himself as an actor to give his best acting in this movie. 1st half ?️ is all about the Journey… pic.twitter.com/TLYbtx8v4f — Movie Hub (@Its_Movieshub) December 10, 2023

Screening was held 2 days ago for distrbutors in India. These reports are from one of the bigger distributors. — Movie Hub (@Its_Movieshub) December 10, 2023

Dunki is going to clash with Prabhas' Salaar. This box office clash is currently the biggest talk topic of the town. Let's see who wins.