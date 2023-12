It's Dunki Day today. Once again, the fans are celebrating the biggest celebrity of the nation, Shah Rukh Khan. After the massive blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki is all set to create a new history at the box office. And just ahead of the release, Shah Rukh Khan had a question and answer session with his fans and followers on #AskSRK. The superstar tried to answer every question of the fans and left them all delighted. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan reveals what makes this new movie different from his other films

Gauri Khan reviews Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan, on his Q&A, was asked by one of the users on the X account about Gauri Khan's reaction to Dunki, to which the superstar mentioned how she had the sweetest thing to say about his heartwarming film. Also Read - Dunki box office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan starrer to rake in THIS huge number, beat Salaar on opening day [Exclusive]

She said it’s a film to be very proud of and loved the humour. #Dunki https://t.co/Loi2rACPet — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

Abram Khan loves Dunki.

Abram Khan, who is making headlines for his acting skills after the play drama at his annual school function, is also in love with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. This is what the superstar's younger child, Abram, has to say about Dunki. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he has disagreements with his directors on the sets

Abram has seen it and he keeps singing “I want to go to Lavatory!!! #Dunki https://t.co/WrSvWKq21y — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

Pathaan director Sidharth Anand, who managed to watch the film before its release, couldn’t stop going gaga about Dunki. He mentioned how such films are made once in a while.

Yay my Fighter Director. You will be happy to know that there is some action also in the film….not as stylish as yours but gritty and tough ha ha. Love u #Dunki https://t.co/yxcPQRbh3a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and was released today, December 21, 2023. The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. Dunki will clash with Prabhas' Saalar at the box office, and if Titans wins, fans will wonder who will win the throne of box office king.