Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are very eager for Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani film promises to be an emotional ride packed with comedy, action and lots of adventure. The film has Shah Rukh Khan in the role of Hardy who undertakes a very risky journey to reach a foreign land. Taapsee Pannu plays the role of Manu, his lady love. The year 2023 has been one of the greatest ever for Bollywood. We have had as much as four Rs 500 crore plus hits with Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2. Now, all eyes are on Dunki. People believe that Shah Rukh Khan, and Rajkumar Hirani will cast a spell on the box office.

Take a look at the trailer of Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu



Dunki to cater to Shah Rukh Khan's female fan base

Now, film business expert and producer Girish Johar has posted that Dunki is for the traditional fan base of Shah Rukh Khan. If Pathaan and Jawan catered more to the male audience, then Dunki is for the women. He said every woman who ever felt neglected or unloved will find resonance with Dunki. Johar said that women will lead the business of Dunki.

After a streak of action films galore at 2023 #BoxOffice...#Dunki comes like fresh air ...strronng, emotional, message ...story with a heart.. will be lapped up by the left over / deprived "women folk" (throughout year). They will front end the demand leading to families walkins… pic.twitter.com/J85tJjKwUJ — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) December 17, 2023

Well, this is an indication that Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have something really special lined up for fans. Vicky Kaushal also plays a pivotal role in the film.