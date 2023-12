Dunki fever is getting higher and higher. The fans of Shah Rukh Khan have watched the first day first show of the film and are calling it a masterpiece. Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial is called the best film ever by the director and actor to date. Shah Rukh Khan takes you on an emotional ride, and it will make you realise that one should never leave their country and go days fans. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in the film, netizens say he will blow your mind with his power-packed performance, and his versatility as an actor will make you respect him even more. Also Read - Dunki fever kicks in: Shah Rukh Khan fans enter the theatre with fireworks and dhols on the first day; superstar reacts

Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki is one of the best films of his career to date, and the audience claims that it has suppressed 3 Idiots. Shah Rukh Khan, who gave back-to-back hits this year with Jawan and Pathaan, is said to beat his own films, as Dunki is his career-best performance. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan reveals what makes this new movie different from his other films

#DunkiReview : BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Dunki is old-school desi entertainment at its best… Dunki lives up to massive expectations… Has it all: drama, emotions, comedy, beautiful songs and the charisma of #ShahRukhKhan

This is #RajkumarHirani Best Movie ? All other… pic.twitter.com/ydpwIFoou3 — JAWAN KI SENA (@JawanKiSena) December 21, 2023

#DunkiReview: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

It's an evergreen MASTERPIECE! #RajKumarHirani is a fu*king director! I'm really speechless! Emotion, fun, entertainment everything in one package. For me #Dunki is the best film of #ShahRukhKhan ever. Raju Hirani u beauty! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0dd6P47QcU — ꜱᴘᴏᴏxᴍᴀɴ (@spooxman) December 21, 2023

Best film of @RajkumarHirani till date #Dunki morning show review People's got emotional while watching it Rating - 4.5/5 MASTERPIECE ????#ShahRukhKhan #DunkiReview pic.twitter.com/0ZL80owhVw — SRK Fans Trends?? (@_SRKFansTrends) December 21, 2023

Dunki ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️-Blockbuster reviews and Positive WOM out all across india have started Rajkumar hirani has created Masterpiece once again better than 3 idiots and Munna bhai MBBS #DunkiFDFS #Dunki #DunkiStorm#DunkiTomorrow #DunkiReview #DunkiBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/3hTANDMKDg — Amit Rahangdale (@amitrahangdale4) December 21, 2023

#DunkiReview

They Said "Better than 3 Idiots" very well said, Now this is Cinema! #Dunki is truly the game changer of Bollywood!

Just a MASTERPIECE ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Must watch it! pic.twitter.com/OJjL6Ed36A — Asmat Khan Afd ❁ (@MrAsmat555) December 21, 2023

Dunki -?????

One word review - Masterpiece ?#Dunki may be the best commercial movie ever made in India. A masterclass in story telling. Hirani’s best direction so far. What can I say about @iamsrk. His performance is 10 times better than what he did in last 20 year pic.twitter.com/NbfEFaljMx — ??????? (@ig_abhishek28) December 21, 2023

Dunki is a masterpiece, and you definitely cannot miss watching this beautiful, heartwarming film, according to Shah Rukh Khan fans. Have you booked up your tickets for Dunki yet? If not, you are definitely missing something big.