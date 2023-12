It is finally Dunki day. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rajkumar Hirani directorial has released in the theatres today (December 21) and is Bollywood's big Christmas and New Year release. After a spate of action films with blood, hate and violence in almost every scene, Dunki comes as a breath of fresh air. The film promises to be a family entertainer with comedy, emotions and a lot more to make it the perfect festive watch with family and friends. But does it meet all the hype and expectations? BollywoodLife is watching the movie right now as you read this and here is the Dunki movie review till the first half, right before we helped ourselves to some popcorn. Read on... Also Read - Dunki movie review: Shah Rukh Khan starrer '100 percent better than Pathaan and Jawan'; netizens call it ‘the most emotional film ever’

Dunki movie review till the first half:

Dunki starts off on a funny note. The first half is peppered with humour. However, at its heart the Rajkumar Hirani entertainer is full of pathos. Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy is endearing. However, it is Vicky Kaushal who is stellar. His track beautifully sets up the emotional base for the second half. Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and the supporting cast are in good form. Rajkumar Hirani follows the route of traditional story telling practised in Bollywood. Small tributes to the image of Shah Rukh Khan as a romantic hero are seen throughout. Also Read - Dunki first movie review: Shah Rukh Khan reveals Gauri Khan and Abram Khan’s reaction after watching the film

The writing is fresh, and the humour is Rajkumar Hirani style. Dunki builds up a beautiful ambience of family and community in its first half. The song Lutt Putt Gaya comes at the right time. Shah Rukh let's his eyes do the talking. Average Bollywood audience will also resonate with the emotions in the film. In a subtle way it highlights many social topics as well.

