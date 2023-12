Dunki review: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal starrer new movie has finally released on the big screens today (December 21). It is Bollywood's big Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 release and fans have been celebrating the release of Dunki like a festival. Visuals from the theatres in Mumbai and other parts of India where shows started as early as 5 am in the morning have been going viral on social media. After a breakthrough comeback and stupendous success with Pathaan earlier in 2023 and more recently with Jawan, (both action films), Shah Rukh Khan fans and the industry have been waiting for what the superstar has in store this time around. The fact that he is teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani, a director par excellence with a blockbuster track record, for the first time and pairing up with a new leading lady again, have all been aspects around Dunki that have fans waiting. But does Dunki match all the hype and expectations? Read BollywoodLife Dunki movie review to know what you can expect from this brand new film in the theatres this week. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why he deleted Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol's kiss scene from climax; 'When he pulls the zip...'

Movie Review: Dunki

Release Date: December 21, 2023 in theatres

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani amongst others

Director: Rajkumar Hirani Also Read - Dunki quick movie review: Get ready for your hearts to go Lutt Putt as Shah Rukh Khan delights once again

What's Dunki about?

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki revolves around four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli. They are from a small town but have big dreams and the most passionate one amongst these is for a life in London. But it is not as easy as just buying a ticket and flying off to your dream destination. They have huge hurdles to cross and Hardy comes into their lives to add wings to their dreams. How they all become each other's strength and overcome challenges to embark upon this life-altering journey is what forms the film.

What's hot about Dunki

Dunki is a perfect film for those who missed Shah Rukh Khan as a lover boy. While making a film on illegal migration, Hirani pays rich ode to the leading man who would do anything for his woman. Vintage Shah Rukh Khan fans will love this. Taapsee Pannu and SRK have good chemistry and their moments will shut naysayers. Vicky Kaushal's stellar act forms the backbone of the emotional canvas of the film. Boman Irani shines as the English teacher. The songs of the film perfectly match the mood of the film. Abhijat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and Raju Hirani get the emotions right in terms of the desperation for migration. Hirani sticks to his strength which is slice of life storytelling with humour and emotion. Shah Rukh Khan holds the film together as Hardy. The film has a lot of dark humour and he gets the punches right. The Punjabi flavour is authentic but not typical Bollywood. The cinematography team gets the lighting right to fit the mood of the scenes. The Dunki journey captures emotions in its frames.

What's not?

The only drawback is that it explores the perils of illegal migration in a superficial manner. Many will complain that it is not fleshed out for greater impact. Also, some will find the character arc of the supporting cast a bit unsatisfactory.

BL Verdict

Dunki is a light-hearted film on how need forces people to seek employment overseas often at great peril. The movie has love and longing in equal measure. Most importantly, Raju Hirani successfully brings out Shah Rukh Khan's image as a romantic hero in a relevant emotional film. Dunki is a tribute to the resilience of the human spirit of put life at risk for that impossible dream.