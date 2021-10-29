Dybbuk movie review: Emraan Hashmi's cliched horror remake suffers from both a lack of buildup and impact

Sam Issac (Emraan Hashmi) moves to Mauritius with wife Mahi (Nikita Dutta) on a new assignment, overseeing a nuclear waste disposal plant. While there, Mahi discovers an ancient, eponymous Jewish artefact, which turns their idyllic lives upside down