Ek Villain Returns has released today, 29th July, in theatres worldwide. The Mohit Suri directorial revolves around rich brat Gautam (Arjun Kapoor) tricks struggling singer Aarvi (Tara Sutaria) into falling for him to exact revenge for a viral prank, only to later have a change of heart, but things turn sideways when Bhairav (John Abraham) and Rasika (Disha Patani) enter the fray. So, what are netizens saying about John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria starrer Ek Villain Returns? Check out the best Ek Villain Returns audience reactions below:

Ek Villain Returns Twitter review

#EkVillainReturns is a decent Movie ; John Steals the Show ; I enjoyed twist & turns.. Waiting for Part 3 pic.twitter.com/3XnibQ4gfU — Ahmed khan (@Bollykingkhan) July 29, 2022

#EkVillainReturns Routine twists and a decent music and bgm along with a decent acting star cast but overall an underwhelming affair. Struggles to recreate the original #EkVillian magic. Overall :⭐⭐ VERDICT : UNDERWHELMING #EkVillainReturnsReview — Cricket - Gems of replies (@trollbarmyarmy) July 29, 2022

#EkVillainReturns what a amazing film with shocking twists and turns @TheJohnAbraham you killed it ????But @DishPatani steals the show ? @mohit11481 since kalyug You’re my fav Director ?? #EkVillainReturnsReview 3/5 — yoyo ?? (@JuniorYoyo) July 29, 2022

Below average film. It is exactly like OM where you don't know what happens next, senseless for the theatre going audience. Perfect for the direct release on Altbalaji app. The biggest problem is the content that looks cringe. — Believer (@Believer2202) July 29, 2022

#EkVillainReturns Paisa Vasool Mass Thriller !!! Mass Fans will love this #DishaPatani and #TaraSutaria looking so hot and cute pic.twitter.com/ApfYv9KPH4 — Naina Talwar ? FollowBack (@Iamnaina04) July 29, 2022

#EkVillainReturns is an another psycho killer film. It tries to convey us how much our society has misunderstood the meaning of LOVE. One-sided love, Shows fighting, Deceit, Pain, Patience and moving forward. There are loopholes in many places but a worth watch. 2.5 stars — Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) July 29, 2022

Watched #EkVillainReturns & I think bollywood has learned after years how to make a psychological thriller, though it's not for general viewers and till climax you can't really make any judgement. Mohit Suri did superb work & all the cast & crew rocked ?#EkVillainReturnsReview pic.twitter.com/cbKE0xGDjb — ????_?????❤️✌️ (@Aagyakari_ldka) July 29, 2022

#EkVillainReturns Is Boring And Predectable Except Climax Scene ⭐️⭐️1/2 — Dhruvdeepsinh Jadeja (@Jdhruvdeep31) July 29, 2022

Just don't go for the hate comments critics are giving. #EkVillainReturns is wholesome. Arjun John Disha just nailed till the interval. Without any reason they are just giving the hate. Just go for it. 4.5 ? till interval. — Ritzz_1918 (@1918Ritzz) July 29, 2022

#EkVillainReturns No way near Part 1, this one works only in patches. The only standout performance is #ArjunKapoor...BGM is likeable, so are songs, Serious dialogues are very average & look funny at times. The direction of #MohitSuri is very Ordinary.

My Rating - 2.5/5#TSeries — Ki Ri Shi - Film Critic (@GirishMohite82) July 29, 2022

Watch the Ek Villain Return trailer below:

Ek Villain Returns box office prediction day 1

As per our sources in the trade, Ek Villain returns had taken an advance booking of ₹1.50 crore nett till Wednesday, 27th July, which is better than what many in the trade had expected. In fact, the , , , Tara Sutaria starrer is tracking for a far better than expected ₹6 crore nett opening, largely down to the goodwill that the first part, also helemd by Mohit Suri, still holds for the audience. The music also seems to have worked on some superficial level. Of course, it's theaters outside the prime metro multiplexes that are clocking the major numbers till now.