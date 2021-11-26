Antim movie review: Aayush Sharma is reborn as a star as he faces off against Salman Khan in this entertaining throwback to yesteryear crime potboilers

Rahul/Rahulya (Aayush Sharma) gets embroiled with the land mafia and the vegetable market extortion racket in Pune, after he and his family are forced to shift from their village, when their lands are unfairly usurped. What begins as a crusade for fellow exploited farmers turns him into the very demons he used to loathe, putting him in the crosshairs of tough, righteous cop, Rajveer Singh (Salman Khan).