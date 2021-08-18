Bell Bottom movie review: Akshay Kumar's best since Baby and Airlift; a thriller set to go down as a Bollywood classic

Anshul, code name Bell Bottom (Akshay Kumar) is the only spy in RAW, equipped to take down a hijacking situation after having dedicated his life to study hijackers, their motivations and who backs them. After India's fifth hijacking in seven years, then PM Indira Gandhi (Lara Dutta) forgoes negotiations and decides he's the only man for the job to put an end to the scourge of the nation once and for all.