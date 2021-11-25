Satyameva Jayate 2 short movie review: John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer is ear-splitting loud and bombards you with every cliche in the book

Satyameva Jayate 2 gives masala movies a bad name and dilutes all the good efforts by filmmakers like Rohit Shetty or even Milap Zaveri's very own Satyameva Jayate part 1