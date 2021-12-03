Tadap short movie review: First half of Ahan Shetty's debut has perfect amount of action, romance, drama and comedy
Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap has the perfect amount of action, romance, drama and comedy. It's a remake but writer Rajat Arora and director Milan Luthria have surely changed a few things to attract the Hindi film audience.
After being delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, finally Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap has hit the big screens today. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie RX100. It's interval now, and the first half of the film is entertaining. It has the perfect amount of action, romance, drama and comedy. It's a remake but writer Rajat Arora and director Milan Luthria have surely changed a few things to attract the Hindi film audience. Ahan has a great screen presence and Tara Sutaria is looking stunning in the film. Their chemistry is also damn good. Now, after such an impressive first half we hope for a good second half as well. Stay tuned for the full movie review of Tadap.
