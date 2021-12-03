After being delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, finally Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap has hit the big screens today. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie RX100. It's interval now, and the first half of the film is entertaining. It has the perfect amount of action, romance, drama and comedy. It's a remake but writer Rajat Arora and director Milan Luthria have surely changed a few things to attract the Hindi film audience. Ahan has a great screen presence and Tara Sutaria is looking stunning in the film. Their chemistry is also damn good. Now, after such an impressive first half we hope for a good second half as well. Stay tuned for the full movie review of Tadap. Also Read - #TheDirtyPicture: 9 memorable dialogues from Vidya Balan's cult classic that spell entertainment, entertainment, entertainment — view pics