Bridgerton season 2 review: Netizens unimpressed with the portrayal of Sharmas; appreciate performances but wish writers had done 'better research' - read Twitter reactions

Bridgerton is a British show which is based on the Regency old era England. This is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The first season showcased the themes of romance and the lives of people in that era. While the second season of the show is all about the three desi characters - the Sharmas. Mary, Kate, and Edwina Sharma have made it to the second season and the storyline of the show revolves around these sisters. Kate Sharma is the older sister who is quite protective of her younger sister Edwina and is keen on finding the perfect partner for her. Moreover, the viewers got a glimpse of Indian culture and dialect in the second season of the show through these two characters. Some netizens seem to have not impressed with the details shown in the second season, while others praised the performances of the entire cast. Netizens blamed the writers for the lack of research shown in the second season. Also Read - Bridgerton Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release date and all that you need to know

Here's how the twitterati reacted to the second season - Also Read - Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR, Bridgerton season 2 and more OTT and theatrical releases to look forward to this week

So #bridgertonS2 casts two South Asian women in major roles, gives their characters the last name Sharma, they supposedly speak Marathi and Hindustani but they call their father ‘appa,’ and the older sis calls the younger one ‘bon.’ Confused much? #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/668uGsM4uN — Sunny Singh (@ProfSunnySingh) March 26, 2022

I have never watched a show that has given me that same feeling you get as when you are reading a romance book until this season of #Bridgerton literally a masterpiece <3 #bridgertonS2 #Kanthony pic.twitter.com/UPViwS79nM — shelbs (@hftlangford) March 28, 2022

me realizing that I have to wait another year for season 3 to drop only to binge watch it in a day again #bridgerton #bridgertonS2 pic.twitter.com/RrQviYcQUM — ✨sofia✨ (@moodyarieshoe) March 27, 2022

High Benedict is literally the funniest thing this season??#Bridgerton #bridgertonS2 pic.twitter.com/pWnrwqbrnk — Lee? in love with Benedict bridgerton (@hawthornewhore_) March 29, 2022

I WANT TO BE THE BANE OF SOMEONE’S EXISTENCE AND THE OBJECT OF THEIR DESIRES TOO ? #Bridgerton #bridgertonS2 pic.twitter.com/wDFBE84Atz — jude (@jesstfrancis) March 27, 2022

Ah yes, the Sharma girls who were trained in 'Hindustani and Marathi', referred to their father as 'Appa' and elder sister 'Didi' and were from Bombay. Couldn't help but nitpick. Would have taken a 5 mins research to get these things right.#Bridgerton https://t.co/qXeXKMortA — Rocket Raccoon (@006Pari) March 26, 2022

I'm not watching Bridgerton but I'm annoyed that they refer to "Hindustani" as a language & that ppl on reddit/Google says it's correct. Personally, I don't recall anyone ever referring to Hindi/Hindi-Urdu as Hindustani except maybe in old books. Feels *very* colonial. Ugh. — Ren (@the_rebel_ren) March 27, 2022

One user wrote, 'So #bridgertonS2 casts two South Asian women in major roles, gives their characters the last name Sharma, they supposedly speak Marathi and Hindustani but they call their father ‘appa,’ and the older sis calls the younger one ‘bon’, while other commented saying, 'pls what language is hindustani????? ? '. Another user wrote, 'WHOA ??? Congrats to THE most incredible cast & crew! Couldn’t be prouder. ✨?? #Bridgerton #S2'. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kangana Ranaut wants to jail Karan Johar in Lock Upp, Bridgerton season 2 release date and more