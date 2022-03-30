Bridgerton season 2 review: Netizens unimpressed with the portrayal of Sharmas; appreciate performances but wish writers had done 'better research' - read Twitter reactions

Bridgerton is a British show which is based on the Regency old era England. This is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The first season showcased the themes of romance and the lives of people in that era. While the second season of the show is all about the three desi characters - the Sharmas. Mary, Kate, and Edwina Sharma have made it to the second season and the storyline of the show revolves around these sisters. Kate Sharma is the older sister who is quite protective of her younger sister Edwina and is keen on finding the perfect partner for her. Moreover, the viewers got a glimpse of Indian culture and dialect in the second season of the show through these two characters. Some netizens seem to have not impressed with the details shown in the second season, while others praised the performances of the entire cast. Netizens blamed the writers for the lack of research shown in the second season. Also Read - Bridgerton Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release date and all that you need to know
Here's how the twitterati reacted to the second season -
One user wrote, 'So #bridgertonS2 casts two South Asian women in major roles, gives their characters the last name Sharma, they supposedly speak Marathi and Hindustani but they call their father 'appa,' and the older sis calls the younger one 'bon', while other commented saying, 'pls what language is hindustani????? ? '. Another user wrote, 'WHOA ??? Congrats to THE most incredible cast & crew! Couldn't be prouder. ✨?? #Bridgerton #S2'.
