The day is finally here! It is October 15 and time to celebrate for all Shehnaaz Gill fans. The actress is back to work post-Sidharth Shukla’s death and is all set to make her film debut with Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh alongside and Sonam Bajwa. The film has a great buzz around it and whatever fans have seen so far in the trailer and songs of the film, they are pretty excited to see what Shehnaaz has in store for them. Early reviews have started coming in and here’s what Shehnaazians are loving. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill opens up for the FIRST TIME on Sidharth Shukla's demise and what it means to move on after loving someone

Shehnaaz Gill’s Sardarni Swag

We all have come to love Shehnaaz for her unabashed, unapologetic Sardarni Swag and there is ample of that in Honsla Rakh.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Bindaas and Badass andaaz



Shehnaaz has always been someone who doesn’t mince her words or hide her feelings. She believes in, ‘main jo hoon, woh hoon’ and lives life on her own terms. And this bindaas and badass attitude is a huge part of her character in Honsla Rakh as well.

Shehnaaz Gill’s witty and funny side



Honsla Rakh is an entertainer and we get to see a lot of moments where Shehnaaz cracks us up with her funny and witty side. Get ready to fall in love with her all over again.

Shehnaaz Gill’s performance

The trailer and songs that were out before the release of Honsla Rakh show how Shehnaaz has totally owned the screen. She is one to look out for and she will win fans over with her acting skills. Her chemistry with Diljit, her appearance, her scenes with Shinda Grewal are all a treat.

Shehnaaz Gill’s screen presence

The screen lights up each time Shehnaaz comes on the screen. She has a strong screen presence and steals the show from the other cast members, who are equally good. Shehnaaz proves that she is not a fluke and is here to stay and perform her way right into audiences’ hearts.