Kota Factory Season 2 Review: Jitu Bhaiya and his students will win you over yet again

Director: Raghav Subbu

Cast: Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Rohit Sukhwani, Revathi Pillai, Urvi Singh

Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: September 24

Review by: Shilpi Singh

The wait for Kota Factory, one of India's top-rated web series, is finally over. The second season of this most awaited web series has released on September 24 on Netflix. The popularity of the first season, which had released on YouTube in the year 2019, got tremendous ratings and thus the makers TVF, bagged the deal with Netflix for the second season. But does Kota Factor Season 2 meet all the hoopla and expectations? Read the review to know…

What’s it about?

Kota Factory Season 2 beautifully depicts the story of the pressure and struggle of the students living in Kota, Rajasthan. It shows how difficult and challenges the journey of preparing for IIT can be. In Season 2, the students get a blow when they learn that their favourite physics teacher, who was their mentor and confidante, Jitu Bhaiya, has left the tuition center. The students fear about what is to follow and their future without the right guide. Jitu Bhaiya opens his own coaching center this time in Kota Factory, where his special students join back and start their IIT preparations. But this journey from dreams to destination will be full of challenges.

What’s Hot?

Talking about acting, all the characters play their part convincingly. Seeing their day-to-day struggle will take you down memory lane when you were a student too, preparing for what life throw at you the next moment. Mayur More’s character outshines the rest of the cast and the way he has presented all the emotions in front of the camera is truly commendable. It is realistic and also relatable, making the character strike an instant chord.

Raghav Subbu’s direction is outstanding and he does a great job at keeping in mind the smallest nuances of the characters that make his story of Kota Factory 2. The emotions and thoughts of teenagers have been beautifully captured in the web series. The series has underlying messages for students as well as their guardians but it doesn’t get preachy at any point, which is a beauty of it.

What’s Not:

The show beautifully captures the highs and lows of student life, but the ground realities and ugly truths of the ‘business’ that coaching for these prestigious exams have become are ignored.

BL Verdict:

The series is realistic, relatable and with its beautiful story and performances, will keep you completely hooked.

Rating: 4 stars