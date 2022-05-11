Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the next big release in the Telugu film industry that star and in the leading roles. The most awaited film will release in theatres on May 12. The action-comedy film is produced by the Telugu star under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu REJECTS Bollywood, KGF 2 crosses Rs 1100 cr mark and more

The first review of the film is out from Umair Sandhu, a UAE-based critic. He took to his Instagram stories and has praised the film. He wrote, "Sarkaru Vaari Paata works for varied persons –it has a simple but captivating story with a dramatic twist in the tale, the chemistry between the lead actors is perfect and the music is well juxtaposed in the narrative. But its biggest USP is, without doubt, Mahesh Babu. He carries the film on his board and brawny shoulders and that alone is the imperative reason for watching this film. Expect a hurricane called Sarkaru Vaari Paata to strike at the box office."

He further added saying, "Mahesh Babu delivers one of his best performances in recent times. His fans are sure to lap this knockout performance in a big way." About the leading lady, the UAE-based critic wrote, "The movie would be incomplete without Keerthy Suresh. She looks gorgeous and gives this character the dignity that it deserves. Sure shot mass blockbuster all the way. My personal, Favourite Telugu film of 2022". Umair gave 4.5 stars out of 5 to the film.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been directed by Parasuram Petla and superstar Mahesh Babu has returned to the big screen after 2 years. The online bookings have been opened for the film across the globe and the tickets are selling like hotcakes. Reportedly, the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will more than Rs. 50 crore on its opening day at the box office.