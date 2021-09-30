Movie: Shiddat

Net Cast: , Sunny Kaushal, and Diana Penty

Net Director:

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Reviewed by: Vineeta Kumar

What is love? Love is an emoton that keeps people bonded with each other. Love also means to be and let them your loved one be. To have the freedom to express, to stay true to your emotions, to let yourself fly like you are an extension of the wind, to feel like you have a right over your decisions, to understand what actually makes you feel happy, and to respect those choices. Well, not if you are watching a Bollywood romantic movie where the ‘shiddat vala pyar‘ only means stalking a woman and scaring her until she is forced to accept you to stop you from torturing her and her family. The formula is the same, the characters differ – sometimes you add some beautiful music and get , and sometimes you take the setting out of India and get . This time, you got Shiddat, a film starring Sunny Kaushal (Vicky Kaushal’s brother) and Radhika Madan. Also Read - Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani REVEALS the latest crucial development on her family drama with Varun Dhawan; says, 'I'm going back on set this month' [EXCLUSIVE]

What’s it about? Also Read - Chhichhore and Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress Abhilasha Patil passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Shiddat begins with the love story of Gautam (Mohit Raina) and Ira (Diana Penty) – two completely opposite people who fall in love and decide to stay together for a lifetime. In his beautiful speech during their wedding reception, Gautam talks about how he was meant to be with Ira and he would have found her wherever she would be because she is his destiny. The magic of that speech works wonders on Jaggi (Sunny), a happy, carefree soul who was there to enjoy ‘free ki daru’ with his friends. Cut to a few months later and we see Jaggi trying to illegally enter the UK. Only to be caught in France and get deported by Gautam who has now become an Indian diplomat in Europe. Jaggi sees Gautam and tells him how his speech inspired him to become this big aashiq who didn’t fear coming down to Europe to meet the love of his life aka Kartika (Radhika) who, by the way, has no clue that this man has been stalking her and has full plans to ruin her wedding which is happening in a few days with a man whom she herself agreed to get married to and is genuinely happy with.

What’s hot?

Sunny fits Jaggi like a glove. He is nonchalant, funny, quirky, and looks so much in love. Radhika as Kartika is just fine and does her job decently. Both Mohit and Diana are graceful and lovely together as a couple who fails to mend their differences in a marriage. In a scene, when Diana says ‘I love you Gautam but I don’t like you anymore’, you understand and you see the embarrassment and pain in Raina’s eyes who seems to be becoming a better version of himself in every screen outing now. First Mumbai Diaries, and now Shiddat!

What’s Not?

Shiddat could have easily been a progressive movie, but the makers had to choose a rather impractical path that looks more impossible than the possibility of finding sanity in Bollywood love stories. Who decides to swim through the 560 km long English Channel between Paris and England to reach a girl? Can we stop making fools of our men in international waters, please? Another hugely problematic scene in the movie is the writer’s solution to deal with eve-teasing and harassment. When Jaggi goes on to click and post Kartika’s picture on social media without her permission, she goes inside the boy’s locker room and clicks them naked by ripping their clothes off and removing their towels. Harassing men back is not the way to stop eve-teasers and abusers. Dealing with it as an act of revenge would be a myopic view of looking at the problem. We can write and show better than that!

BL Verdict:

Even with decent performances, the story of Shiddat is jaw-droppingly impractical and the love that it talks about is not meant for regular, normal people. Love knows no boundaries but you don’t have to go literal about it!

Rating :2 out of 5