Shiddat Movie Review: Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan reintroduce 'Shiddat wala pyaar' to 'on-our-sleeves' kind of generation

Hindi romantic film Shiddat, directed by Kunal Deshmukh and featuring Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in main roles is streaming on Disney+Hotstar, but does it deserve your time and attention? Check the review.