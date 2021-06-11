Sunflower web series review: Critics hail Sunil Grover’s performance in this situational crime comedy directed by Vikas Bahl

Sunflower is a web series created by . It is streaming on Zee5. It follows a society named Sunflower in Mumbai that has an interesting blend of people. All’s well until a man named is killed. While we as viewers know who the culprit is, the characters don’t. Mumbai police officers— Digendra (Ranvir Shorey) and Chetan Tambe (Girish Kulkarni) begin investigating the case. Sonu Singh ( ) becomes the prime suspect in the case. Also Read - Bollywood and Baarish: Romance, fights, chiffon sarees and more – here's what actors do when it rains and it's HILARIOUS – view pics

Many critics have given it good ratings. Pratishruti Ganguly from Firstpost gave it 4 stars and wrote, “The series is a slow burn that crackles into life once the ball is set into motion, but the wheels do start coming off at the tail end. Parallel storylines shifting in and out of the main plot dilute the intrigue and mar the viewing experience. Take for example Iyer's orthodoxy. Iyer and his cronies routinely chair panels to screen who can and cannot rent an apartment in the complex. His narrow-mindedness could not be less conspicuous, but the makers insist on overexplaining his discriminatory behaviour every time he opens his mouth.” Also Read - Raj Kapoor Death Anniversary: The legendary filmmaker was a complete family man and these throwback pics are proof

Archika Khurana from TOI gave it 3 stars and wrote, “The screenplay is intriguing throughout, thanks to its quirky characters with odd tics and characteristics that define them, as well as the subplots that blend well into this character-driven plot.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni makes her Instagram account public; Neetu Kapoor gives an adorable shout-out

Shubham Kulkarni from Koimoi didn’t seem impressed. He give it 2 stars and wrote, “Slower tried to be an edgy drama set in the universe of Dark comedies, but falls flat in its own loopholes. There are amazing actors but that isn’t enough to make it a fun watch.”

Sunil Grover’s performance was lauded by many. “Grover’s character of Sonu Singh takes the cake. Vikas Bahl has made him a perfect mix of quirkiness and innocence. He is not your usual neighbour or colleague. If at one moment you doubt his intentions, the very next moment you sympathise with him. It’s a pleasure to see Grover in a role of some substance,” wrote Arushi Jain from The Indian Express.

“Anchoring the show, and holding together its sprawling loose ends is Sunil Grover, in what is arguably his best performance to date. Playing Sonu Singh, a sales executive in a cosmetic company, he is a hopeless loser but never one to give up. This is what makes Sonu so interesting,” wrote Subhash K Jha in his review on Spotboye.

So, are you planning to watch this one? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.