Pavitra Rishta 2 web series review: Ankita Lokhande-Shaheer Sheikh as Archana and Manav will win your hearts

Ekta Kapoor and Zee5 have brought back the classic Pavitra Rishta and rebooted it with Ankita Lokhande as Archana and Shaheer Sheikh as Manav. Do Ankita and Shaheer manage to hold the fort of the much-loved series? Find out...