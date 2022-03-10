After nearly three years, fans of will get to watch him on the big screen in Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The movie, which is directed by , has hit the big screens today, and in many parts of Tamil Nadu there were shows from 8:15 am onwards. Many fans of Suriya have watched the movie already and they can’t stop praising it. Netizens are calling ET a 'perfect masala film with a powerful message'. The movie also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and . Also Read - Trending South News Today: Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer RRR release date changed, Alia Bhatt to star with Mahesh Babu and more

#EtharkkumThunidhavan ! What a Power Packed film in all aspects ! #Suriya gave Another Fantastic Performance after #JaiBhim. He Stole the Show all the way. A Perfect Mass Entertainer with Terrific Climax. 100 cr is on the way for #Suriya. Go for it ! ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Dr.நாதஸ் (@nalamvaalga) March 10, 2022

#EtharkkumThunidhavan - Sends out a Powerful message about the exposure of women body images and how the society at large should handle that..@Suriya_offl and @pandiraj_dir deserve appreciation.. ? ??#Cinephile pic.twitter.com/Hc5vx6l5Mw — Rakesh Ramachandran (@RakeshRamachan) March 10, 2022

What a powerful film. #EtharkkumThunidhavan I had watched #NGK, #Kappan FDFs. Even with all that traumatic experience I went to the show. Surya and PandiRaj created magic. PandiRaj is the best when it comes to family sentiment. On par with KKS with more Action. — MI Klaus (@Neoprbh) March 10, 2022

#EtharkkumThunidhavan Never expected this from @pandiraj_dir ! Yes it is an emotional family entertainer with mass elements well woved in. Intro, Interval and Climax ...pucca ??? Well done @pandiraj_dir ⚔️#ET is feast for mass movie audiences. 4/5#ETReview #ETFDFS — Pulkit Moonat (@am_pulkit) March 10, 2022

My heart is soo full today. Watched a full fledged #Suriya movie in the theatres after 2 FREAKING YEARS.. And it was my first ever #FDFS experience. Loved every moment of it. And the movie was just too good with a strong message♥️ #EtharkkumThunidhavan @Suriya_offl @pandiraj_dir — Jenane Ravi (@Jenane_Ravi) March 10, 2022