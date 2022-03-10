After nearly three years, fans of Suriya will get to watch him on the big screen in Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The movie, which is directed by Pandiraj, has hit the big screens today, and in many parts of Tamil Nadu there were shows from 8:15 am onwards. Many fans of Suriya have watched the movie already and they can’t stop praising it. Netizens are calling ET a 'perfect masala film with a powerful message'. The movie also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Vinay Rai. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer RRR release date changed, Alia Bhatt to star with Mahesh Babu and more
A fan tweeted, “#EtharkkumThunidhavan ! What a Power Packed film in all aspects ! #Suriya gave Another Fantastic Performance after #JaiBhim. He Stole the Show all the way. A Perfect Mass Entertainer with Terrific Climax. 100 cr is on the way for #Suriya. Go for it !” Also Read - Suriya movie with Director Bala to go on floors from THIS date [EXCLUSIVE]
Another netizen wrote, “#EtharkkumThunidhavan - Sends out a Powerful message about the exposure of women body images and how the society at large should handle that.. @Suriya_offl and @pandiraj_dir deserve appreciation..” Also Read - Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam, Sunny Leone's Anamika and more theatrical and OTT releases to look forward to this week
One more Twitter user posted, “What a powerful film. #EtharkkumThunidhavan I had watched #NGK, #Kappan FDFs. Even with all that traumatic experience I went to the show. Surya and PandiRaj created magic. PandiRaj is the best when it comes to family sentiment. On par with KKS with more Action.”
