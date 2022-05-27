Venkatesh, , , and Mehreen Pirzada starrer F3 released in theatres today, May 27. The film also stars Sunil and , and is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film F2. The initial reactions of the Anil Ravipudi directorial are out. Fans seem to be loving the fun element of the film. Wrote a user, “Guys this movie is highly recommended to watch..im a movie geek i loved it so much..all the madness nd fun element in the movie is awesome.” Fans are also loving the various references in the film. Another tweet read, “Power Star reference in #F3Movie His craze is out of boundaries King of AP/TG⭐?.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh CONFIRM their wedding date; say will have a low key destination wedding

Guys this movie is highly recommended to watch..im a movie geek i loved it so much..all the madness nd fun element in the movie is awesome.#F3Movie — (@ThisizzDolly) May 27, 2022

Super Star Refrence ✅

Young Tiger Refrence ✅ Waiting For PAN INDIA STAAR @AlluArjun

Reference..!?#F3Movie — ?? ??????? ™ (@AA_Soldier_Alex) May 27, 2022

Super first half ..

Unbelievable laughs 2nd half Motham intlo unna vallu andaru vellandi full Fun with a frustration #F3Movie — #SSMB28 ? (@UDAyVarma1882) May 27, 2022

So are you planning to watch the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.