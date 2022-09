Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a reality show focusing on the life of four star wives, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Khan. Season 1 of the show was released in 2020, and it has received a mixed response. While some liked it, some trolled the show stating that it just showcases the life of four rich women and has nothing great to offer. It had also become meme material, and now, season 2 of the series has started streaming on Netflix today. Also Read - New movies and web series to watch this weekend: Cuttputlli, Sita Ramam Hindi, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 and more

When the trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 was released it made it to the headlines in the entertainment news as people started trolling the show and stated that they didn’t want a season 2 of the series. However, it’s a kind of a show that you can hate, you can love it, but you can’t ignore it. Also Read - Upcoming new movies and web series this week: Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 and more

The show has started streaming just a few hours ago, and many people have watched it, and even given their reviews on it. Well, netizens’ reactions to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 are hilarious and their tweets will make you laugh out loud. Check out the tweets below… Also Read - After Maharani 2 and Delhi Crime 2, here's the status of Mirzapur 3, Asur 2 and more sequels of top web series

What the hell is wrong with Neelam...what does izzat have with saying the word "vagina" #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives pic.twitter.com/HaFoqhTZ5Z — SoN! ???? || Ignore & Fly ?? (@fanatic_devil16) September 2, 2022

How is Samir the most annoying and bitchiest husband on #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives pic.twitter.com/oW4RlQG3Jl — Shamz ? (@shamzz85) September 2, 2022

#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives

It's nothing but fusty flies hovering over the bowl of stinky soup

nothing substantial !!

nothing entertaining !!#BoycottBramhastra#BoycottBollywood #BoycottFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — Krishna_Flute (@rajprasha) September 2, 2022

Ten minutes into the show, and my eyes are blinded by the foundation Glare...?? #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — Anu :) (@marwadichorri) September 2, 2022

#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives How can these people easily say fuck you, asshole, show ? in front of their own kids?? Mera papa hota to mujhe laath marke gharse nikal deta — Soumodip Saha (@soumodipsaha) September 2, 2022

Well, it will surely be interesting to see what response further Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 will get. We wonder if the makers are already planning a season 3. Let’s wait and watch.