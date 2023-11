This Friday, Farrey released in the theatres. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri. She is Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri's daughter. The film also stars Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht and more. The story revolves around a character named Niyati who takes admission in an elite school. She then gets lured by her rich friends to become a part of a cheating scandal. The film is helmed by Soumendra Padhi who is known for helming the acclaimed series Jamtara. As the movie made it to the theatres, the reviews are also out. Also Read - Salman Khan's funny reaction to niece Alizeh Agnihotri's outfit at Farrey screening will leave you in splits [WATCH]

Farrey movie review: Netizens give thumbs up to Alizeh Agnihotri

On social media, netizens have shared the review of Farrey and they only have good things to say about the film. A lot of people have liked Farrey and given thumbs up to Alizeh Agnihotri's debut. It seems that Salman Khan has managed to give the perfect start to his niece into Bollywood. From critics, Farrey has only received positive reviews. It is said to be a compelling watch and Alizeh's performance has been praised. Here's a look at netizens review of Farrey. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan reveals his secret to staying young forever

Check out tweets about Farrey below:

Amazing reviews for the film #farrey Good wishes from the Megastar SALMAN khan Fans ❤️pic.twitter.com/C83sTVcg7Y — ArJan VaiLŁy (@Dil_Becharaa) November 24, 2023

several nail-biting moments and inspiring performances are its biggest strengths. RECOMMENDED. #FarreyReview — Rajan Gupta (@officialrajang) November 24, 2023

#FarreyReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12th Fail and now Farrey?

Both the films are the game changer for the industry. Direction/Story/Screenplay everything is of top notch. Brilliant performances by the cast.#AlizehAgnihotri shines bright in her spectacular debut performance. pic.twitter.com/An84Vstu62 — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) November 24, 2023

Salman Khan went all out to promote the film Farrey. He is the producer of the show and he did his best to create as much buzz as possible. From making social media posts to attending the special screening of Farrey, he did it all. Salman Khan even attended IFFI Goa where Farrey team was present. With Farrey receiving such great reviews, Salman Khan has a lot to celebrate. His film Tiger 3 has also turned out to be a box office success. The movie that released on the day of Diwali has made more than Rs 250 crores at the Indian box office. The film now stands fourth in the list of highest grossing Hindi films of the year after Jawan, Gadar 2, and Pathaan.