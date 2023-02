Web series: Farzi

Farzi cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar

Farzi Director: Raj & DK

Farzi Director: Raj & DK

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Videos

Crime sagas always work, don't they? From murder mysteries to money heists - entertainment seekers are always out there hunting for something new and exciting. And honestly, the OTT space is filled with tons of content that can satiate the entertainment greed of such viewers. If someone is seeking something new, Farzi is here. , and have ventured into OTT with Raj & DK's crime drama. It has been released on Amazon Prime Videos. Is it worth your time? Let's see.

What is it about?

Farzi revolves around an artist named Sunny played by Shahid Kapoor. He is severely underpaid and finds himself simply crawling through the struggle for survival. But he is an artist, he has his ways. In a move to save his grandfather's printing press, he discovers his talent that will solve all his problems - to print fake notes. He masters the skill so well that the fake notes look and appear as real as the original ones. Even technology finds it tough to spot the fake ones. Vijay Sethupathi plays the cop named Michael who has his claws out for Sunny. Their cat and mouse chase is the highlight of Farzi. is the gangster who traps Sunny to work for him.

What's hot?

The hottest thing about Farzi and even outside is Shahid Kapoor. From a chocolate boy to a grown man with ounces of ruggedness - Shahid Kapoor's graph has been on the high. From , Haider, to now Farzi - his acting has just bettered with each project. Shahid manages to get the look and feel right, making the audience connect with his character and that is a sign of a good actor. Vijay Sethupathi makes his Hindi debut with Farzi and needless to say he is the best. There has been no denying Vijay is among the finest actors and he has done full justice to Farzi. We like that his voice is retained and his struggle with the language is subtly but hilariously depicted. Farzi has a great supporting cast of Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, and others. All of them are well-established artists who have smoothly pulled off their characters in Farzi. Raj and DK as directors have proved themselves quite a few times and Farzi has simply added to their list of successes. It requires grit and dedication to make a character come alive and touch the audience and only a director's vision can make that happen. The team of Raj and DK have a thorough vision that they have tried to achieve.

What's not?

The lack of Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor's scenes together are little disappointing. While the characters are well-established, the writing takes a hit as the story progress. What starts off as a fast tracked intriguing crime saga, becomes a slow drama. However, but catches up pace soon and there is no dull moment from thereon. For those who are expecting to watch something new coming from The Family Man makers, may find themselves disappointed.

Verdict

Farzi is worth watching this weekend for those who love Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi immensely. Their nuanced performances deserve your time.