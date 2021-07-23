Feels Like Ishq web series review: Rohit Saraf, Zayn Marie Khan, Neeraj Madhav shine with their performances in this anthology that strikes the right chords

Web Series: Feels Like Ishq

Feels Like Ishq Cast: Radhika Madan, Neeraj Madhav, Zayn Marie Khan, Saba Azad, Rohit Saraf, Tanya Maniktala, Skand Thakur, Amol Parashar

Feels Like Ishq Directors: Anand Tiwari, Sachin Kundalkar, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Jaydeep Sarkar, Danish Aslam, Devrath Sagar, Ruchir Arun

Love, pyaar, ishq or mohabbat has been the favourite topic of Indian filmmakers since times immemorial. With some traditional concepts in love stories being discarded, or rather rejected by the millennial audience, filmmakers are looking at telling love stories in a different manner. The old tropes have been replaced with themes like self-realisation, LGBTQIA love stories and stories with the not-so perfect ending. Feels Like Ishq explores all this in its six short films.

What's it about

Feels Like Ishq is an anthology of six short films. All of them have a duration of 25 minutes each. The movies revolve around commitment phobia, teen love, self-realisation, finding a soulmate and so on. The films are centred around various social stratas and backdrops.

What's hot

The best part about the anthology is the variety. While most of the stories are set in a very contemporary Indian backdrop, the emotions are universal. Everyone will relate to them at some level or the other. Radhika Madan plays Avni, an influencer in Save The Da(y)te, a short film about marriage and commitment phobia. Her character reminds you of Geet from Jab We Met. It is a breezy story but the theme is a done and dusted one. The second film Quaranteen Crush directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana will remind you of the days when you were 14-15 and fell for someone for the first time. The story delights you with its detail and the setting is delightful. Star Host that is directed by Anand Tiwari stars Rohit Saraf. It is a beautifully shot story of love, heartbreak and self-empowerment. It is not very original but relatable. Rohit Saraf is his charming self. She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not is a queer love story between Muskaan and Tarasha. The setting is very hip, but the story seems too superficial. Sachin Kundalkar's The Interview is perhaps the best of the lot. Zayn Marie Khan and Neeraj Madhav (Moosa of The Family Man) deliver nuanced performances in a simple short story that conveys a lot. The last one is Ishq Mastana, which is about two diverse people falling for each other in the middle of activism. This one is a dampener.

What's not

Honestly, there is nothing much to dislike about the series. It is perfect for all romantics who want to munch popcorn and view some light-hearted entertainment in the monsoons. A couple of stories look half-baked but that is about it.

BL Verdict

Feels Like Ishq is a perfect anthology for lovers of modern love stories. It has something for the traditional folks too. If you want to pass time, this might not be a bad option!