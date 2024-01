Fighter movie has been released and the fans have reached the theatres to witness the first day of the first show. And those who have watched Fighter are walking out with pride in the theatres and calling the film once in a lifetime experience. The audiences cannot stop raving about how good the film is and are saying it’s a 'Baap level entertainment'. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have given their career-best performances say fans. Fighter is based on the Pulwama attack and it shows how the Indian army gave it back to the terrorists, the audience who have watched the film say it’s the best film so far made against the terrorist and the Indian army. Also Read - Fighter director Siddharth Anand reacts to receiving backlash from Pakistani celebs; ‘Our war is not against a country but…’

A truly unique, unbelievable experience awaits audiences #FighterFirstDayFirstShow #FighterOn25thJan . A movie which applauds the skills of the Indian film industry . Truly #MadeInIndia product , scintillating performances , #HrithikRoshan who weaved actions, emotions and grace… pic.twitter.com/5y9TJOFmqg — Chaitanya K Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) January 25, 2024

Fighter's aerial shots are not just scenes; they're moments that will take our breath away.

Nice movie ritik rosan

?#FighterFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/NLkj4zTYVN — Anjal (@worldfastnewsv) January 25, 2024

#FighterFirstDayFirstShow Finally the day has arrived, congratulations and best of luck to the

entire team of #Fighter ? It all started here ❤@justSidAnand #FighterFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/68RoJFJyXK — Sarfuddin (@Sarfudd39591674) January 25, 2024

#FighterReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 Still can't get over the movie, Hrithik has hit it out of the park?

Deepika is Perfect for the role. The Action scenes especially in the second half is Spectacular ? Must Watch!!! ? B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R#FighterFirstDayFirstShow #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/98jJkyhAUY — Bigg Boss Khabri (@bigggbosskhabri) January 25, 2024

When years of work meets this response, heart beats faster! So thrilled...#FighterFirstDayFirstShow https://t.co/SlvTzN7gwM — Ajit Andhare (@AndhareAjit) January 25, 2024

|| BREAKING NEWS ??|| #Fighter Premiere Show Review

1. Pakistan ko Udaa hi Diya

2. Action Sequences are never seen before

3. Once in a lifetime experience for Everyone

WHISTLE AND CHEER MOMENTS FILLED.

Realising tomorrow#FighterFirstDayFirstShow #FighterOn25thJan pic.twitter.com/oYG7GI0Nqf — Anand Abhirup ? ? ? (@SanskariGuruji) January 24, 2024

Siddharth Anand's Fighter has hit the right chord and after Pathaan he has got the strings of the audience. Fighter is worth your watch.