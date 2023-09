Fukrey 3 is the third film of the franchise created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Excel Entertainment. The first two films won over the audience with their quirky plots and performances that matched the mood of the movies. Over the years, Fukrey has built a brand for itself, which is different from any other Bollywood comedy. This is what the third film has to offer... Also Read - Fukrey 3 screening: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Dhawan and more Bollywood celebs watch the comic caper

Movie Name: Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Manu Rishi Chadha and others

Fukrey 3 Director: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Fukrey 3 Release Date: 28th September 2023

Where To Watch Fukrey 3: In theatres

Review by: Urmimala Banerjee

What's it about...

The tussle between Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) and the three Fukrey continues. This time, she is contesting the Delhi elections and aiming to secure a seat in the Cabinet. Enter in a greedy water tanker mafia don who pumps in the money for her campaign. She employs the four Fukreys for the job but they have other ideas. What happens later is the crux of the movie...

What's hot...

It is not easy to make a simple comedy movie. The Fukrey franchise proves it time and again. Well, the plot is a wafer-thin one even in Fukrey 3. Varun Sharma as Choocha Singh is the heart and soul of Fukrey 3. After him, it is Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit Ji who drives the show. The two deliver some of the best comic punches in the film with immaculate timing. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba does a decent enough job to get the best from the resources given to him. Amalendu Chaudhary's cinematography is impressive. The film picks up momentum as it nears the climax. Some of the ensemble actors lift up the humour quotient of the film. The end is hilarious and makes up for the glitches. Dialogue writer Vipul Vig takes inspiration from urban lingo.

What's not....

The first half of the film is kind of uneventful. You wish there was more to offer with the presence of brilliant actors like Geeta Agrawal Sharma and Manu Rishi Chadha. It lags behind in content and funny moments. Moreover, there is an overdose of toilet humour which everyone might not find very tasteful.

BL Verdict

Fukrey 3 might not a comedy that makes you laugh uproariously but some of its comic punches are terrific. The climax is very entertaining. Varun Sharma shows us once again why he is the heart and soul of the Fukrey series.