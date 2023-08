Bollywood looks like it is back with a bang after a lacklustre 2022. After the super success of Pathaan, it looks like Gadar 2 is set for a Rs 40 crore opening in the country. Trade experts are predicting any number in the range of Rs 35-45 crores. Gadar 2 is touted to set the box office on fire. The initial reviews are also glowing. Fans are gaga over Sunny Deol as Tara Singh in the movie. The action sequences, emotions and patriotism and canvas has blown away people. On Google, we are seeing a number of great reviews already. A person commented, "Seeti Maar Dialogues.. Amazing Screenplay.. Action Packed Scenes... 30 Minutes after interval will blow your mind...Sunny Deol is back in Full Form..He will make you whistle, Clap and Shout 3 or 4 times more after interval.. This kind of movie comes once in a decade...." Well, we know that Sunny Deol has a huge following in the North.

Another person wrote on Google reviews, "What a movie. Best movie of Bollywood after long time.. Go with your families. Relish it. Thoroughly enjoyed. Gadar 2 thumbs up." Some of the early reviews on Twitter are also quite good...

Gadar 2 first show review! The audience gave a positive response for the movie. ?#Gadar2Review #Gadar2 #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/01B6ryz9qH — Sourabh Bari Jhunjhunwala ? (@thesourabhbari) August 11, 2023

We can see that Gadar 2 is getting glowing response from the audience. Another individual commented, "Its not just a tale of patriotism but Its about a tale of someone who is willing to create a WAR to fight for someone they LOVE." In the movie, we will see that Sunny Deol goes to Pakistan to bring back his son Utkarsh Sharma who is now a POW.

Trending Now

It is clashing with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. If both do well, it is a huge bonanza for Bollywood.