Gadar is an emotion for a lot of people in India. Anil Sharma made a masterpiece that won hearts at the box office in 2001. Now, Anil Sharma has brought back Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma along with many others in Gadar 2. But does Gadar 2 live up to its legacy or not? Is Gadar 2 worth a watch in theatres?

Check out our Gadar 2 Movie Review below:

Movie Name: Gadar 2

Language: Hindi

Gadar 2 cast: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Aamir Naik, Gaurav Chopra and more

Genre: Patriotic action drama

Gadar 2 Director: Anil Sharma

Where to watch Gadar 2: August 11, 2023 in Theatres

BL Verdict: 4 stars

What’s it about?

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, that is Tara Singh, Sakina are living with their son Jeete aka Utkarsh Sharma in India. They are a happy-go-lucky typical Indian family. However, things are not good in Pakistan. Hamid Iqbal, General of Pakistani Army is quite upset as Tara Singh killed about 40 of his soldiers and fled India. Even Ashraf Ali, Sakina's father (played by late Amrish Puri) helped them escape. Hamid Iqbal is burning with revenge. He manipulates his seniors and gets Ashraf Ali hanged by declaring him a traitor. Sakina is in pain over losing her family but is living her life with her loving family in India. Hamid Iqbal wants to get his revenge from Tara Singh now and he decides to invade India with his Crush India movement. While trying an attack, he comes across Tara Singh and tries to lure him in Pakistan territory. It is assumed that Tara Singh is captured by the Pakistani general. Sakina loses her wits. Unable to see his mother in pain, Jeete reaches Pakistan in search of his father. He meets a Pakistani girl named Muskan. However, the twist is Tara is not in Pakistan. Tara and Sakina reunite and the latter asks Tara to get back her son from Pakistan. Last time, it was for Sakina that Tara Singh went to Pakistan, and this time, it is for his son.

What’s Hot?

Sunny Deol is class apart as Tara Singh! Ameesha Patel slips into Sakina’s roles perfectly. She is convincing as a mother. The first half is full of nostalgia moments, family drama. The music is exceptional and lives up to the original movie’s music. Some new numbers will leave you touched. Manish Wadhwa as General Hamid Iqbal will bowl you over. His menacing act is impressive and lasting and will keep you glued till the end. Many of the old cast such as Aamir Naik, Rakesh Bedi, Dolly Bindra, Madhumalti Kapoor have been retained and it is such a treat to watch them together again. The movie is loaded with amazing dialogues and kickass massy action sequences which will leave you whistling in the cinema halls. The man of the moment, Sunny Deol as Tara Singh is just amazing. When you watch him on-screens you get the feeling of missing a family member and meeting them after a long time. Gadar is loaded with such moments. It brings back the old Hindi film flavour. Anil Sharma has done an amazing job as the dierctor by retaining the main theme and sentiment of the new movie. The direction is fab and you are bound to whistle in places. Talking about the young generation, Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete will impress you much. He is indeed Tara Singh's son and is proved in the action sequences. Utkarsh is good in emotional as well as action scenes. However, Simrat Kaur will hold your attention in a lot of places. She has packed amazing grace and dignity in her role of Muskan and is a talent to watch out for.

What’s not?

One of the biggest issues one might find in Gadar 2 is time. It is a lengthy movie no doubt. The first half feels a little too dragged. In in second half, just when you think that with the father and son reunited, the movie will now have a happy ending, Tara is separated from Jeete and his hunt resumes again. But then again it was also seen in Gadar and it seems Anil Sharma has retained the core of the movie in more ways than one. It could have easily been a shorter movie. The patriotism angle is nice but the aggression on enemy's part seems forced. The movie also has some controversial dialogues and scenes which will send a shiver down your spine or even cringe at places. The time is shown to be 1970s but it makes you wonder whether it is at times.

BL Verdict

Gadar 2 is perfect massy entertainer by Sunny Deol, and it is a must-watch on the big screens especially if you want to relive 2000s again. Barring a few things, the movie is quite an entertainer, going with 4 stars.