Today, Gadar 2 is coming in theatres. Anil Sharma brings back the iconic duo of Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel in a story set in 1971. It is in the period of the India-Pakistan war. Simrat Kaur and Utkarsh Sharma join the film. Our correspondent is now watching the film. Here is a quick review...

What’s it about?

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer begins on an emotional note. Nana Patekar narrates what happens after Ashraf Ali sends back Sakina with Tara Singh. Hamid Iqbal is the head of Pakistani battalion who were incharge of stopping Tara and Sakina. He is hellbent on revenge. He kills Ashraf Ali, Sakina’s father using his position. He now wants to kill Tara Singh. Elsewhere, in India, Tara Singh, Sakina and Jeete live near Pathankot. They lead a very happy and normal life. Jeete is shown to be a Hindi movies fan and wants to be an actor. Tara is against it. At the same time, Hamid Iqbal attacks Ram but Indian Army lacks the in defending themselves. Tara Singh reaches with reinforcements. However, in that process he is captured. Sakina tries best to get some news of Tara but to no avail. That’s when Jeete decides to go to Pakistan and look for his father. There he goes under cover and meets Muskan. However, the twist is Tara is not in Pakistan.

What’s Hot?

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel slip into Tara Singh and Sakina’s roles really well. The first half is full of nostalgia moments, family drama. The music is exceptional and lives up to the original movie’s music.

What’s not?

So far so good. The pace is a little slow. But it is to set the plot.

Now, it’s time to watch Tara Singh in action. Stay tuned TO BollywoodLife as we bring a full-fledged review right after the movie.